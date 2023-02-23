Novi-based Our Next Energy expands into renewable energy storage

Novi-based startup Our Next Energy Inc. said Thursday it's expanding its product offerings beyond electric-vehicle batteries and into renewable energy storage.

ONE will launch Aries Grid, an energy storage system it will assemble using lithium iron phosphate battery cells manufactured at its battery factory in Van Buren Township, which is preparing to launch production. Aries Grid will be available in 2, 3 and 6-megawatt-hour units.

Mujeeb Ijaz, ONE's CEO and founder, pointed to incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act as a factor supporting this expansion, and told The Detroit News he sees renewable energy storage as a significant growth market in the coming years as renewables approach price parity with fossil fuels.

"It's clear in the market that the electric vehicle movement and transition to electrification is well underway for automotive," he said. "But I think there's an equally important story around the grid, and how the utility grid sector is starting to find cost parity by using renewable sources like wind and solar, paired with batteries, to handle base load generation."

The IRA, President Joe Biden's signature climate legislation, will enable ONE to benefit from a federal production tax credit. And ONE thinks its customers will benefit from a federal investment tax credit in the legislation.

The announcement comes weeks after ONE said it had raised $300 million in its latest fundraising round, bringing its valuation to more than $1 billion.

The company is eying the start of production at the $1.6 billion Van Buren Township facility, dubbed ONE Circle, by the end of next year. There, ONE will produce LFP battery pack products.

Founded in 2020, ONE is developing battery packs for commercial and consumer EVs — and now utility-sized batteries.

Currently, Piston Automotive Group is building ONE's Aries battery packs. ONE Circle will begin production of Aries next year, and then start making ONE's Gemini battery pack. ONE Circle is expected to create more than 2,100 jobs in the coming years as it scales up production.

Aries Grid will apply to the utility grid sector technology that ONE already has been developing for the transportation sector. Aries Grid will have the same cell production process as ONE's EV battery cells, before being integrated into battery packs and then containers.

"One good thing about the Aries Grid is that it utilizes the same 79-kilowatt-hour product that we're putting into the commercial fleets of trucks and buses," said Ijaz, "and that's an important way for us to get to market faster, is that this is not an entirely round-up product line. We're also basing a common building block between our commercial transportation business and this grid business."

Utility-scale storage and data centers are some of the applications Ijaz sees for the product.

ONE has memorandums of understanding with two customers for Aries Grid, one of which will be announced soon. The first major Aries Grid installation is slated for 2025.

"In the past, the grid has been seen as a small fraction of what the automotive market represented for growth," said Ijaz. "I think where things are changing a bit are, decarbonization goals and strategies state-by-state and even at the federal level are now growing."

