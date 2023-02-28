UAW runoff election sees increase in voter turnout from first round

More United Auto Workers members mailed in their ballots in the runoff election to decide who will lead their union during one of its most critical periods in history.

Electronic counting of ballots begins Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio, after the deadline to collect them was Tuesday evening. Ballots received totaled 141,548 of more than 1 million mailed. That's a 33% increase from the 106,790 received in the first election round last fall; 104,776 actually were counted once vetted for good-standing membership, duplicates and other challenges.

Pivotal from the runoff will be the results for the first directly elected president of the Detroit-based union. Incumbent Ray Curry faces a challenge from Shawn Fain, an international administrative representative in the Stellantis Department who's backed by the Members United slate endorsed by the United All Workers for Democracy Caucus.

The winner will lead the union at the bargaining table this summer when negotiations kick off with Detroit's three automakers. It faces the threats of an industry transforming toward zero-emission vehicles, jeopardizing jobs, potentially shrinking manufacturing footprints and risking high wages and other benefits in contracts for joint-venture EV battery plants. All the while the union continues to emerge from a years-long corruption scandal that reached the former highest ranks of the UAW. Either candidate would have the responsibility to unite the union's members in the difficult work ahead.

"It’s a toss of coin right now as far as who is going to win," said Marick Masters, professor of management at Wayne State University. "Regardless, there will be enormous challenges. The union is going to be divided, and they’re going to have a hard time getting everybody all together on the same page."

Members of the Reuther or Administrative Caucus have held control of the union for about 70 years. The fall election brought about a sweeping change. But in the first round of voting, not a single establishment candidate who was challenged won outright in any of the contested races for positions on the 14-member International Executive Board. Five won unopposed, while six challengers came out victorious. The others, including the presidency that had five men vying for the role, went to a runoff.

Also on the runoff ballot was one of three vice presidential positions with Chuck Browning facing Tim Bressler. They are both members of the Administrative Caucus-backed Curry Solidarity Team. Additionally, Region 9 voters chose between the Curry Solidarity Team's Lauren Farrell and Members United's Daniel Vicente.

Members said they cast their ballot for the top spot in the union based on experience and fighting spirit.

Omar Guevara, 47, of Clio, a production operator at General Motors Co.'s Flint Assembly Plant, says he trusts Curry to bring about an agreement that will put more money in his pocket. He's more skeptical of leaders stepping up from Stellantis NV given that their experience is with an automaker that has a smaller U.S. market share.

"I know Ray," Guevara said. "I know what he is about. He wasn't involved in the corruption. He has more experience than Shawn Fain. He’s been at this for a while. He has the team to negotiate my contract."

Others are more skeptical that leaders who have been charge will work in the interest of the membership.

"Having worked with Shawn, I know he’s a fighter for what’s right," said Charles Bell, 59, of Sterling Heights, who is president of UAW Local 1700 representing workers at Stellantis' assembly plant in his hometown. "We want the right thing to do be done, not just for ourselves, but a generation coming behind us. Shawn and a good support team will help him achieve the majority of his goals."

The larger turnout, however, likely favors Curry, Masters said, given he previously had an advantage as an incumbent in a crowded candidate pool: "The current leadership has had an opportunity to mobilize and get its networks fully operational and charged up. I wouldn't be the least surprised if it's tighter."

Curry obtained 38.2% of the vote in the fall election to Fain's 37.6%, missing the more than 50% threshold needed for outright victory.

Fain in a statement, however, said the more members participating in the new, more democratic process, the better: "Higher turnout is good for our campaign's chances and for our union. The membership wants change, both with leadership and with our contracts. Higher turnout means more members are not just voting, but also organizing their coworkers and, if necessary, walking our picket lines."

The Curry campaign didn't provide response to a request for comment in time for publication.

It's unclear what may have contributed to the jump in turnout beyond there having been more time for members to hear about the direct elections and getting used to them. The UAW and the office of the court-appointed UAW monitor, attorney Neil Barofsky, who is overseeing the election, have continued to update the contact and mailing list, but there were no major changes in official outreach online or by mail.

"This is the first direct election of UAW International Executive Board members in the history of our union," UAW spokeswoman Sandra Engle said in a statement. "With each election, we believe members are becoming more accustomed to the process of voting by mail. As we did in the Fall, we have worked with the Monitor to continue member education about the importance of voting."

The turnout isn't much different than that of other unions. In the 2021 International Brotherhood of Teamsters election, the Office of Election Supervisor received 14% of the ballots it mailed.

"I'm not a believer that the low turnout is necessarily attributable to a lack of notice," said Glen McGorty, partner at New York’s Crowell & Moring LLP and a member of the monitor’s team. "This is a new thing for the union. They've never had a mail-in union-wide election ever, and we'll see interest grow."

There wasn't a major increase in the number of ballots mailed. Ballots returned, though, can be somewhat misleading. Duplicate ballots are at times mailed out in better hopes of getting them into the hands of members who may have multiple addresses on file. The tabulators have a vetting system to ensure only one ballot is counted per member.

Both presidential candidates also ran feisty campaigns and sent out literature to voters. Fain criticized Curry as being status quo. Curry raised questions over the source of outside fundraising for the Fain campaign. Opponents can view each other's financial statements, but they aren't made publicly available.

It also was unclear if there were a larger number of requests made to the election hotline for an additional ballot. When it came to campaign rule violations, there were a similar level of concerns and complaints members raised as in the fall, and the monitor’s office sought to respond quickly, McGorty said.

As for the counting, it's expected it could be three or four days before the unofficial results are in hand to ensure a properly conducted and fair election.

