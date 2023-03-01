State launches program for EV talent attraction

The state is launching a campaign to recruit for careers in electric vehicle development with scholarships for Michigan students interested in the technology, higher education and economic development representatives and Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist announced Wednesday.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp.'s Talent Action Team is leading a new, one-year pilot program with 15 major Michigan employers including General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co., higher education partners including the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Michigan Technological University, Ferris State University, Macomb Community College and Schoolcraft College, and Michigan Works! agencies across the state.

The campaign is one phase of an overall $34 million talent attraction and retention strategy to fill new EV jobs. The $34 million comes from $115.6 million allocated to the MEDC in a bipartisan vote last year by the Michigan Legislature for business attraction, community revitalization and entrepreneurship programs, according to the MEDC.

The recruiting campaign includes the newly created Michigander EV Scholars program, which will provide up to $10,000 in scholarships to as many as 350 tech students at participating universities who sign a letter of employment with an approved company and commit to staying in Michigan for 12 months.

Students can apply for Michigan’s EV/mobility recruitment incentive by completing an online questionnaire at http://www.michiganevjobs.org.