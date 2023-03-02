Poll: Michigan voters skeptical of electric vehicle transition

Michigan voters are split on the auto industry's transition to electric vehicles, according to statewide survey results released Thursday by the Detroit Regional Chamber and polling firm Glengariff Group.

Around 46% of likely Michigan voters support the industry's shift, while around 44% oppose it. A third of overall respondents said they "strongly oppose" the change.

The global auto industry is in the midst of transitioning from producing gas and diesel-powered vehicles to electric ones. They're pouring billions of dollars into new facilities to build EVs and the batteries that support them, and forming new alliances to source critical minerals for those batteries.

But in Michigan, the center of the U.S. automotive industry, voters are skeptical that is the right move. Those who said they oppose the shift said they were worried the electric grid can't support EVs, that they're too expensive, and that the U.S. doesn't have the infrastructure to support them. However, 58% said they would support public investment in EV chargers.

The poll of 600 people was conducted from Feb. 10-13 and has a margin of error of 4%. One quarter of the respondents were reached via landline and three quarters were reached via cellphone.

Opinions differed sharply along party lines, with Democrats largely supporting the shift and Republicans largely opposing it, while independent voters supported the shift 48-40%. Metro Detroiters supported the shift by 20 percentage points while outstate voters opposed it by around 10 percentage points.

Sandy Baruah, president and CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber, said it's clear that the global auto market is shifting to EVs, and it's crucial for Michigan to be able to retain its footing as a leader in the industry.

"We're not going to be able to compete and win in the global vehicle market in the future being very predominantly electrified if we don't have alignment between what our companies are doing, what our government is supporting, and what our public is willing to support as well," Baruah said. "And right now we're not there yet, so we have more education to do."

Around 34% said they would consider buying an EV for their next vehicle, while more than 60% said they would not. Democrats, people under the age of 30, and wealthier voters were more likely to consider it.

Asked why they think the industry is transitioning to EVs, more than 43% said it is because government regulations and incentives are moving it toward electrification.

The Inflation Reduction Act, passed by Democrats in Congress last year, includes billions in incentives for EV production and sales, including tax credits for battery production and consumer discounts on EVs. The infrastructure law passed in 2021 also includes billions in funding to build a nationwide network of electric vehicle chargers. The Biden administration also implemented stronger fuel economy standards for Model Years 2024-2026.

Another 27% of respondents said the industry is changing because of pressure from environmental activists and 18% said it is because of consumer demand and market forces.

Electric vehicles made up 7.1% of new light-duty vehicle sales in the third quarter of 2022, according to the most recent data from the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, through analysts expect market share of EVs will continue to rise in the coming years.

Glengariff's findings on electric vehicle sentiment were part of a broader trend of public opinion on the economy differing from business community analysis.

For example, half of polled voters said the economy is weakening and nearly half said the state's economy is on the wrong track, despite record-low unemployment.

