NHTSA bars 2 Michigan importers from bringing autos into the country

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has notified two registered Michigan vehicle importers they're not allowed to import vehicles into the United States through the a government's Registered Importer program after they committed "serious and systemic violations of federal safety requirements."

The companies are Bisbee Importing in Davison and Metro Auto Importer in Clinton Township. Neither immediately responded Tuesday to requests for comment.

“Registered importers are in positions of public trust,” said Ann Carlson, NHTSA’s acting administrator, in a statement. “These companies have the responsibility to ensure that the vehicles they bring into the country meet all U.S. safety standards and do not pose unreasonable risk to others on the road. When registered importers abuse that trust, NHTSA will act to protect the American public.”

NHTSA initially suspended Bisbee's registered importer status after finding the company knowingly submitted false and misleading certifications of conformance for vehicles imported from Canada. After further investigation, the agency concluded that more than 29,000 vehicles were imported without the required conformity packages and is revoking Bisbee's registered importer registration. The compliance issues spanned multiple years, according to NHTSA.

Metro Auto Importer was suspended after NHTSA found the company knowingly submitted false and misleading certifications of conformance for vehicles. After further investigation, NHTSA is revoking the company's registration "since it repeatedly failed to submit the required conformity packages" on at least 2,900 vehicles, including on 370 vehicles while Metro Auto knew it was under investigation.

Both companies are obligated to notify owners and remedy safety-related defects and noncompliances of the vehicles imported, according to NHTSA.

It's not likely that the vehicles in question will be seized or exported but they could have open safety recalls and may not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Owners should check for any open recalls and consider an inspection for noncompliant issues.

The Michigan Department of State assisted in the investigations.

