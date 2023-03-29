UAW members urged to 'seize this moment' ahead of Detroit Three contract talks

Detroit — With a contentious election behind them and the most consequential contract talks in more than a decade ahead, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is urging members to take action "right now" as they prepare for bargaining with General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV.

That was the theme of a passionate speech Fain, just a little more than three days after being sworn in as president, delivered to delegates Wednesday to close out the UAW's quadrennial Special Bargaining Convention. The message to employers that the UAW is coming "right now" to get what it wants echoed through the halls of Huntington Place in Detroit and brought union members to their feet to cheer on their newly-elected leader.

The convention comes as the union emerges from a tumultuous several years of federal corruption investigations, the first direct election of international officers and a run off concluded just 24 hours before the start of the meeting. Ahead lay what are expected to be contentious talks with Detroit automakers determined to rein in costs to fund their expensive forays into electrification.

The three-day event drew hundreds of UAW delegates from across the country to establish the union's bargaining priorities to guide contract negotiations with employers, including the Detroit automakers later this year. It brought together the union's new 14-member International Executive Board, made up of Fain, Secretary-Treasurer Margaret Mock, three vice presidents and nine regional directors.

The IEB historically has been controlled by the Administrative Caucus, but the first-ever direct elections of union leaders ushered in eight reform candidates — a dynamic that elicited some signs of frustration and disagreement early in the week, but mostly gave way by Wednesday to leaders and delegates rallying around cries of unity, solidarity, and the need to fight for better wages, benefits and working conditions.

“Our power is in our members, it's not who we call our president, it's not who's up here on this stage. It's in you all,” said Fain. “Right now is our generation's defining moment. … So let us leave this convention united as one and seize this moment. Right now.”

Cue Van Halen’s “Right Now,” which played as Fain ended his speech.

“We now have a window of great opportunity to do great things over the next several years in our collective bargaining agreements," said Chuck Browning, the UAW vice president who heads up departments focused on Ford as well as agricultural implement manufacturers. "Just seeing what the last three negotiating committees were able to achieve, it is a good time to bargain. Strikes are effective right now.”

'Tall order' in Detroit Three talks

Eric Welter, shop chairman of Local 598 representing workers at the GM Flint Assembly plant and a member of the UAW’s GM bargaining team, thought the convention “went very well” with “spirited debate” but also “a lot of discussion about coming together, which is really what's got to happen.”

At the end of the convention, delegates approved resolutions that cover a range of topics including health care, wages and salaries, temporary work and profit-sharing. These resolutions give bargaining teams a blueprint for what to focus on in coming negotiations with the Detroit automakers.

“The results are different at every location,” Welter said. “The need is different. The bargaining teams will set their own agenda ... so it's just kind of a guiding philosophy.”

“We want our members in a better position financially coming out of this agreement and that happens in a lot of ways and there's a lot of different need out there within our organizations. There's a pretty tall order in this set of negotiations.”

The stakes are high, with issues in play such as establishing a precedent for wages and benefit for electric-vehicle workers, and how competitive the automakers will be as they invest billions in electrification amid economic uncertainty. Other questions include where product will be allocated, even as the UAW's Canadian counterpart, Unifor, negotiates with the automakers at the same time.

"The work you’ve got to do is probably the most critical in the history of the UAW since you first organized. The future of this union is at stake. Nobody should underestimate what is at stake for manufacturing in this country," said U.S Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, who kicked off the convention Wednesday wearing bright red in solidarity with the union. “You know what’s at stake. You will set the precedent for how wages and benefits are handled when it comes to EVs.”

Harley Shaiken, a professor emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley who studies labor issues and attended the convention, believes conditions are positive for the UAW as it begins bargaining with the Detroit automakers, He cited the strongest public support for unions in decades, President Joe Biden's labor-friendly rhetoric, and UAW leaders and members appearing ready to take whatever actions are necessary to win favorable agreements.

“A strike is never welcomed by anyone," said Shaiken, "but when you’re making a transition, going to EVs, with billions of dollars on the table, you want the F-150s rolling off the line, you want the Silverados and the Rams.”

'We're coming'

Browning introduced bargaining committees for John Deere, CNH Industrial NV, Caterpillar Inc. and Ford workers, highlighting contract fights at the former three that ended with the UAW securing key contract wins. John Deere and CNH workers went on strike before ratifying contracts in which they got significant raises, among other improvements.

Following the Deere and CNH strikes, and as Caterpillar workers expressed willingness to strike, Browning said there was a noticeable difference in Caterpillar's posture at the bargaining table: "They didn't want a strike. They understood the threat was real."

The Ford bargaining team, meanwhile, "has not made history yet, but they will."

“The Deere strike was pretty impressive. … And Case New Holland was very tough, but they saw it through," said Shaiken. "With that as the backdrop, no one wants to see that going forward here, but there’s little question the union — from the president to the rank-and-file — is prepared for that.”

In the last round of contract talks, UAW-GM workers went on strike for 40 days.

Browning, a UAW member since 1987 who has worked for the international since 2000, capped his remarks with an emphatic statement that there is more that unites UAW members than there is that divides them, even after a tough election: “There is one agenda. No person owns the agenda. No caucus owns the agenda. It is the membership’s agenda.”

His message to the corporations with which the UAW bargains: We're united.

“UAW-Ford stands with UAW-Stellantis and UAW-GM. We’re in the fight with you. We’re ready to get back what we’ve got to get back. We’re tired of eating dirt," he said. "They made record profits and we’re going to put it in our members’ pockets. We’re coming.”

'United on the issues'

At the conclusion of the convention, Fain received a standing ovation from delegates, some of whom had declined to stand or clap for him days before.

“Right now, our members are creating billions in profits for corporations just for these corporations to turn around and put those billions of dollars into investments and joint ventures outside of our master agreements with no commitment to our members,” he said.

GM, Ford and Stellantis all have created joint ventures for their battery plants. Only GM and LG Energy Solution's Ultium Cells LLC plant in northeast Ohio has been unionized by the UAW, as it’s the first Detroit Three battery plant to open. Continuing to organize battery plants will be crucial for the UAW’s future.

The UAW will look to get more from automakers after the companies tallied billions of dollars of profits since the 2019 negotiations. In 2022, GM made about $13 billion in adjusted operating income in North America. Stellantis’ North American adjusted operating income was $15.164 billion. Ford’s North America adjusted operating income was $9.2 billion.

“Right now inequality is hitting new highs as corporations make record profits while workers fall further and further behind,” Fain said. “So the question for us as a union is simply this: ‘When will we say enough is enough?' Right now.”

Delegate Bill Bagwell Jr., a GM employee who works at the parts processing center in Ypsilanti and member of UAWD, said: “We’re united on the issues, we just have different ideas on how to reach the issues."

The biggest contract issue for his facility, he said, is the elimination of pay tiers, followed by securing pensions for all workers.

There were more signs of unity on the floor Wednesday, across different sectors and opposing political groups. Delegates approved two UAWD resolutions to be pulled out of committee. One resolution called for solidarity among higher education workers and the other called to bargain for contract language to honor picket lines.

“When you’re on the street, you’re at war and you got to maximize and weaponize yourselves with everything possible … and that's what this is all about,” Brian Schneck, president of Local 259 in New York, said of the picket line resolution.

John Klefot, UAW Local 862 benefits representative at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant, said the convention went better than he expected it to and feels that the union is well-positioned to take on the Detroit automakers this fall.

He hopes the UAW will select Ford as the lead company. He wants to see contract provisions on cost-of-living adjustments, job security, more work at the plants, the end of tiered wage and benefit structures, and organizing electric-vehicle battery plants with good wages.

“I think John Deere kind of laid the path for us to follow, if we can get the membership behind us," he said. "These companies have been making record profits. Even with COVID, they made record profits. And it’s our time now."

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

khall@detroitnews.com