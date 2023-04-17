Lincoln reveals redesigned Nautilus, brand's midsize luxury SUV, for model year 2024

Lincoln on Monday revealed a redesigned version of the Nautilus, the midsize premium SUV that leads sales for Ford Motor Co.'s luxury brand, for model year 2024.

Highlights of the new Nautilus, orders for which are now open ahead of deliveries starting in early 2024, include new signature features such as "digital scenting," enhancements enabled by digital connectivity, and a slightly larger build designed to create a bolder, more athletic stance and roomier cabin. The new model is available in three trims.

"For more than a century, Lincoln has been recognized for its exquisite design and craftsmanship, and as we look ahead to the future, we reimagined the cabin experience and what the sanctuary can become for our clients," Dianne Craig, Lincoln president, said in a statement. "The 2024 Nautilus will elevate our portfolio and offer our global clients an all-new, compelling SUV with connected experiences and features that make it just as fun to drive as it is to relax in."

Headlining the interior changes are a new in-vehicle digital experience and the introduction of "Lincoln Rejuvenate," what the brand describes as a "multi-sensory, in-cabin experience" that includes lighting and digital scenting elements. The feature includes lighting, screen visuals and personal preferences such as seating position and massage options, as well as the option to add three scent cartridges in the center armrest.

The digital experience includes an 11.1-inch center stack touchscreen with selectable themes, 5G connectivity, Alexa Built-In, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The refreshed cabin has new ambient lighting and crystal-inspired details throughout the vehicle that are meant to "capture the essence of seeing sun reflected on water," according to a news release. A flat-top steering wheel allows drivers to see over it.

The new display in the cabin runs the length of the entire dash and can be personalized.

The 2024 Nautilus — which the brand says is geared toward younger, more diverse customers — makes available Lincoln BlueCruise 1.2, the brand's hands-free highway driver-assist system. BlueCruise 1.2's capabilities include lane change assist and in-lane repositioning. BlueCruise is now on 193,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles in North America, according to the company. And the refreshed Nautilus is slated to receive over-the-air software updates — enabled by 5G connectivity — to improve vehicle features over time.

The updated Nautilus introduces three new available interior color themes: black onyx and medium light space gray; smoked truffle; and black onyx and allura blue.

Meanwhile, the SUV's exterior has been redesigned with an updated signature grille and new LED headlamps, available H2 Pixel Headlamps and new LED tail lamps with animation.

It has two available powertrain options: a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine or a hybrid engine.

The standard 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with targeted 250 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque is matched with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The hybrid engine, also a 2.0-liter turbo four, will be available on all trims and targets 310 horsepower. It is paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission with a 100kW electric motor.

Also standard on the vehicle are five drive modes: conserve, deep conditions, excite, normal and slippery.

The new Nautilus introduces the Lincoln Black Label theme Redwood, in addition to the existing Chalet theme.

"We've taken Quiet Flight and we've evolved it and we've made it better," Earl Lucas, the vehicle's chief exterior designer, said, referring to the brand's mantra.

Jake Isaac, brand manager for the Nautilus, said the powertrain options are meant to serve as a bridge for customers who are not yet ready to go all-electric, even as Lincoln eyes a battery-powered future: "This plays a critical role in that. In the current market today, most vehicles are gas-powered. Our customers tell us that they may not be ready to take that leap quite yet. So this bridges the gap a little bit."

The Nautilus last underwent a significant redesign for model year 2019, when it debuted as a refreshed version of the MKX.

The 2024 model year starts at $51,810, including $1,395 in destination and delivery fees for the Premiere trim. Other available trims include Reserve, which starts at $56,145, and Black Label, which starts at $75,860. A Jet Appearance package — including two-tone paint, anodized black exterior elements and available high gloss-black 22-inch wheels — is available on all three. trims

An optional tow package has the capacity for 1,750 pounds. The wheelbase measures 114.2 inches. The new Nautilus comes with 19-, 21- and 22-inch wheels, respectively, on the Premiere, Reserve and Black Label trims.

North American production of the Nautilus has been based at Ford's Oakville Assembly Plant in Canada, which will undergo a transition to build electric vehicles. For model year 2024, the Nautilus for North American customers will be assembled in China at the Changan Hangzhou Assembly Plant.

Through the first quarter, Lincoln's overall sales in the United States were down 1.1% year-over-year. Sales of the Nautilus, the brand's highest-selling vehicle, were up 8.2%.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski