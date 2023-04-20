Ford to export F-150 Lightning to Norway

The F-150 Lightning is going global.

Ford Motor Co. announced Thursday that, spurred by customer demand, the plug-in pickup is headed — on a limited basis — to the most advanced EV market in the world: Norway.

"This is a really important step in our electrification journey," said Darren Palmer, vice president of electric vehicle programs for Ford Model e.

The Scandinavian country of more than 5 million people will be the first market outside of the United States and Canada to import the F-150 Lightning, a battery-electric version of Ford's signature product, the gas-powered version being the best-selling vehicle in the United States.

Norwegian customers can apply to purchase a Lightning from an unspecified "limited number" of special Lariat Launch Edition trucks. The F-150 Lightning Lariat Launch Edition for customers in Norway will be offered exclusively with Super Crew Cab body style in Antimatter Blue metallic body color, according to a news release. Deliveries will start next year.

“In my 25 years at Ford, I’ve never seen anything like the passion and demand I’m seeing from drivers right now to get behind the wheel of our F-150 Lightning. I’ve had customers literally banging on my door and pleading for us to bring the electric pickup to Norway,” Per Gunnar Berg, managing director, Ford Norway, said in a statement. “F-150 Lightning is the perfect match for many customers in Norway — uniquely capable of quenching our thirst for adventure while embracing our passion for protecting the environment.”

The move to bring the Lightning to markets outside of North America follows Ford's market expansion for another one of its popular EVs, the Mustang Mach-E, which now sells in 39 markets — including the most recent additions of Australia and Taiwan.

Ford officials declined to say the volume they expect to sell in Norway or other export markets, but Palmer noted the automaker already has been working to expand production capacity at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn. The expansion into Norway, he said, would not affect F-150 Lightning availability elsewhere.

Ford is investing $50 billion into electrification through 2026, by which time it's targeting an annual production rate of 2 million EVs. The automaker has said it is on track to meet its goal of boosting F-150 Lightning production capacity to an annualized rate of 150,000 units by year's end. This fall, Ford is shifting an 800-person crew to the Rouge facility and hiring several hundred more to help with the effort.

Ford in March restarted production of the Lightning following a five-week production shutdown due to a battery issue. The automaker recalled 18 of the trucks due to a battery cell manufacturing defect.

Ford's EV sales in the United States rose 41% year-over-year in the first quarter, but the automaker ceded its No. 2 EV market position to crosstown rival General Motors Co.

The automaker has been moving to boost production of some of its most popular products, including the Mach-E and the Lightning. Ford reported 4,291 sales of the Lightning, which went on sale last spring, in the first quarter.

Although full-size pickup trucks are almost exclusively popular among customers in North America, Ford officials said while the vehicles are not viable for many parts of Europe, Norway is a unique market where there are signs of demand for full-size trucks. This would mark the first full-size pickup to enter the market in Norway, they said.

Some 80% of new car sales in Norway are electric; the country is moving to all new car sales being zero emission vehicles by 2025.

Ford is targeting zero emissions for all vehicle sales in Europe by 2035. Globally, the company expects EVs to make up half of its vehicle sales volume by 2030.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski