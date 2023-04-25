May Mobility gets $3M from state, plans $18M expansion, 300 new jobs

Ann Arbor-based autonomous vehicle company May Mobility has been awarded $3 million from the state in support of its plan to add 300 new jobs and invest $18 million in its headquarters.

The Michigan Strategic Fund board approved a Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant for the company during its meeting Tuesday.

May Mobility, founded in 2017, operates in several U.S. cities and deploys self-driving shuttles on a customized vehicle platform. The company employs 197 Michigan residents.

The firm plans to invest $18 million in research and development, the purchase of additional information technology equipment and the purchase of additional autonomous vehicles, according to a Michigan Economic Development Corporation briefing memo.

"The Company is attracted to expanding in Michigan because it is headquartered in Ann Arbor and has become an integral part of the local community," MEDC staff wrote in the memo. "It has a dedicated and talented workforce and has developed strong relationships with the local university as well as public and private partnerships."

MEDC said the grant would help May Mobility help address the increased cost of attracting talent in Michigan compared to competing locations such as Boston, Silicon Valley and Pittsburgh.

The 300 new jobs will pay an average of $67.31 per hour plus benefits, according to the briefing memo. The majority of the roles will be engineering jobs in areas including autonomy and AV platforms, product, production and software development.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN