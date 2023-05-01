Georgia plane crash victims were crash test innovator Robert Denton and his wife

Robert "Bob" Denton, who died in a plane crash with his wife last week in Georgia, was an innovator in improving crash test data collection and vehicle safety.

Denton, 76, was the founder of Robert A. Denton Inc., a maker of load cell sensors in Detroit that eventually merged to become Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc., a leader in crash test equipment that's based in Farmington Hills. Denton had retired in 2010, according to a post on the company's website.

Denton and his wife, Sandra, crashed in a single-engine plane Wednesday afternoon in a field off Government Station Road in Watkinsville, Ga. The couple resided in northern Michigan's Williamsburg and Clare as well as Florida, their family told police.

The Cessna 177B airplane departed from Leesburg, Florida, and was set to land in Barrow County, Georgia. They were about 20 miles from completing the more than 400-mile journey when the crash occurred. Both Dentons were seasoned pilots, according to their family.

The investigation into the cause of the crash was turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

“Bob was an engineer, a farmer, a business leader, a crash test innovator, an avid aviator and my friend," Humanetics CEO Chris O'Connor said in a statement. "His innovative ideas and leadership have been influential in shaping his legacy and the Humanetics company that exists today.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the Denton family and loved ones. We will continue to honor Bob’s legacy by upholding the values and principles that he instilled in so many people within the profession. Bob will always be remembered as an inspiring leader, mentor and friend to all who had the privilege of working with him."

Denton became interested in impact science during the 1960s at Wayne State University, according to Humanetics. He explored how the nascent automotive crash test industry could use measurements of the human body to better understand injuries and improve safety. His company went on to support improvements to WSU's automobile-safety testing center.

He founded Robert A. Denton Inc. in 1974, with headquartered in Rochester Hills. The sensors the company made were able to expand the measurement capabilities of crash test dummies and improve the accessibility of data collection. In 2000, Denton purchased the Ohio crash test dummy maker ASTC, creating Denton ATD to develop further the production and design capabilities of the equipment.

Denton ATD in 2010 then merged with First Technology Safety Systems and was renamed Humanetics in a move to ensure the company's survival.

Bob and his business partner, Craig Morgan, are credited widely as the originators of the crash test dummy load cell and had a reputation for building test dummies and sensors with strong reliability and durability, according to Humanetics. In addition to automotive testing, the instruments were used in technologies for military, aviation and aerospace uses.

"While taken from us far too soon, we find comfort (in) knowing they were together and doing what they loved, flying," the Dentons' family said in a statement last week. "Robert and Sandra lived life to the fullest and were two of the most thoughtful and loving people you could know."

