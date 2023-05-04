Students' murals to grace the course of the Detroit Grand Prix for next month's race

Students from a southeast Michigan organization will have their art displayed for thousands of race car enthusiasts across the world at next month's Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear.

The Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan unveiled Thursday with Will Power, the reigning NTT IndyCar Series champion, and city officials eight digitally-designed murals that will be displayed trackside of the Grand Prix on the streets of downtown Detroit June 2-4.

According to a release, the murals "pay tribute to the local communities across Detroit, the spirit of the Motor City and the return of the Grand Prix to its original home on the downtown streets of Detroit this summer for the first time since 1991."

“Thanks to our key community partners, these talented and creative young students at the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan will have the opportunity to share their art with everyone at this year’s Grand Prix,” Michael Montri, president of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, said in the release. ”We’re excited to see all of these unique designs come to life and create a special connection to the neighborhoods and districts across Detroit, through the Grand Prix.”

Measuring 24 feet long and 3 feet high, each of the murals will be placed on the safety walls surrounding the race circuit and in front of the viewing platforms on Jefferson Avenue during the Grand Prix weekend.

Under the guidance of program partner Sharryl Cross, fashion designer and local artist, the students received coaching on public and digital art, using Adobe Illustrator to produce their designs. After working on their art for more than six weeks, the youth club's fashion industry students submitted their final mural designs to a Grand Prix advisory committee.

The committee selected the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan as the winner of the mural design competition.

