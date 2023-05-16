EV corridor to run nearly 900 miles from Kalamazoo to Quebec, US and Canada officials say

Detroit — U.S. and Canadian officials on Tuesday announced the first Binational EV Corridor between the two countries that will have electric vehicle chargers along it.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Canadian Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan joined Buttigieg at the Port of Detroit along the river across from Canada to discuss the corridor, which will stretch nearly 900 miles from Kalamazoo to Quebec City.

“I think it's fitting that this first U.S.-Canada EV corridor runs through both Detroit and Windsor, two of the world's great auto manufacturing centers,” Buttigieg said.

The event celebrated the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that includes $7.5 billion in federal funding to create a national network of 500,000 public EV charging stations. Michigan is expected to receive at least $110 million.

The initiative will create “the first cross border electric vehicle corridor of its kind," Whitmer said. "It will allow seamless international travel between Michigan and Canada ... with abundant charging options.”

In Canada, 1 in 10 new vehicles purchased is a zero-emission model.

The initiative is aimed at facilitating the movement of passengers and goods through the binational corridor and helping Canada to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall