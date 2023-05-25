University of Michigan to receive nearly $10 million for connected vehicle tech

Washington — The University of Michigan will receive a nearly $10 million grant to research connected vehicle technology, the Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The $9.85 million in funding will go to the university's Transportation Research Institute and be used to prepare Ann Arbor's infrastructure to allow car companies to test and deploy new technology under the Ann Arbor Connected Environment Reimagined project.

It will use "cellular vehicle-to-everything technology," according to the Federal Highway Administration. The project aims to help connect passenger cars, trucks, buses and pedestrians with safety information.

“We’re helping deliver a leading-edge transportation system designed to reach everyone and to work for everyone, especially those in communities who have lacked access to efficient transportation,” FHWA Administrator Shailen Bhatt said in a statement. “Connected vehicle technologies are a key tool for getting to zero deaths on America’s roadways.”

The grant is part of a $52.78 million program approved as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021. Funds will go to eight projects around the country to work on "innovative technology-based solutions" to improve travel on highways and transit.

The project launched in 2012 with $30 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation and expanded from northeast Ann Arbor to 27 square miles encompassing the city.

It is the world's largest "operational, real-world deployment of connected vehicles and connected infrastructure," according to UM.

