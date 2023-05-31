'Pony up:' UAW leadership details priorities for Detroit Three contract talks

The United Auto Workers' bargaining strategy for upcoming contract talks with the Detroit automakers came into sharper focus Wednesday as union leaders spelled out their top priorities.

They are: ending tiered wage and benefit structures; reinstating cost-of-living adjustments; and securing stronger job protections. The UAW's top five leaders detailed those goals during a union-wide town hall Wednesday on Facebook Live that drew just under 1,000 attendees.

“These companies have been extraordinarily profitable, and our members have created incredible value for these companies during some really hard and dangerous years," said UAW President Shawn Fain. "They can afford our demands, and we expect them to pony up.”

Contract negotiations between the UAW and Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Stellantis NV are slated to kick off in the coming months ahead of the Sept. 14 expiration of the previous four-year agreements. The stakes are high for all parties, as the negotiations will play a crucial role in the industry's shift to electric vehicles.

The goals mentioned by UAW leaders were spot on for Ryan Ashley, an engine assembly technician at Ford's Cleveland Engine Plant.

“I'm looking forward to eliminating tiers, getting back COLA and then making some sort of progress towards retiree health care and then pensions,” he said.

Ashley, a member of Local 1250 with four years in at the Ford plant, is prepared to go on strike: “If we want to get all those concessions back, we will have to go on strike."

Union leaders on Wednesday reiterated a longstanding point of contention for the UAW and its members: tiered wage and benefit systems that often include years-long progression periods before members reach the top of wage scales. They argued that the cost-of-living adjustments the UAW first won in the 1940s, but which autoworkers lost during the Great Recession, are a must amid high inflation. Inflation in the United States peaked in June 2022 at 9.1% — the highest it has been since 1981. They also pointed to plant closures by all three automakers in recent years, even as the companies have generated record profits.

In 2022, GM, Stellantis and Ford reported adjusted operating income in North America, respectively, of $13 billion, $15.2 billion and $9.2 billion.

“We know what the companies are going to say when we go into bargaining. ... They’re going to say that our demands are unrealistic. They’re going to say that they’re worried about the rising interest rates and a looming recession. They’re going to say they can’t afford our demands because the transformation towards an electric future requires massive investments," said Fain. "To that we say: 'We took concessions in hard times. ... Business has been booming for the last decade, and these companies have made record profits. And this is our time to get our fair share of the pie.'”

As for the prospects of a strike, UAW Secretary-Treasurer Margaret Mock said that will depend on what happens at the bargaining table. She pointed to the financial impact on GM of the UAW's 40-day strike of the Detroit automaker in 2019 — $3 billion — and to the UAW's $825 million strike fund.

"We will go the distance to win what we deserve," she said, "even if it means staying out."

Six-week UAW strike cost GM nearly $3 billion

Union leaders also promised greater transparency during bargaining than in previous cycles, vowing to send out regular updates to the membership and have more town halls. They also urged members to prepare at the local level and said the UAW would be organizing national days of action at plants across the United States as part of a national contract campaign.

Rob Pacheco, a member of Local 31 out of GM’s Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas, said what was highlighted at the town hall was “a reflection of what's coming off the floor.”

“I don't know a single autoworker that doesn't say those things every time we sit at the break table,” he said.

Pacheco, who’s been an autoworker for 26 years, expects the UAW to be able to make some gains during negotiations this year.

And the automakers giving back COLA “wouldn't even scratch a dent in corporate profits,” he said.

“They can cry poor and say they don't know what the economy is going to be but we didn't know what the economy was going to be 10 years ago, and then five years after that," he said. "But I do know that it takes me longer hours and more days to put milk and bread on my table.”

