GM invests in next-gen truck production at Oshawa, Ontario, plant

General Motors Co. will invest $280 million Canadian at its Oshawa Assembly Plant in Ontario to produce its next-generation internal combustion engine full-size trucks, the Detroit automaker said Tuesday.

The announcement comes a day after GM said it would invest more than $1 billion at its Flint facilities, Flint Assembly and Flint Metal Center, for next-generation heavy-duty trucks.

Oshawa, a plant where GM halted production in 2019, had its lines restarted in 2021 to support high demand for the company's trucks. The plant makes both light-duty and heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierras.

Product details and launch timing haven't been released.

GM hasn't yet announced an investment for next-generation trucks at its Silao plant in Mexico or the Fort Wayne, Indiana, plant where full-size light-duty trucks also are built.

The automaker has sought tax incentives in Fort Wayne. Allen County Council in Fort Wayne recently approved a tax abatement request tied to a $468 million investment in manufacturing equipment at the plant, The Detroit News previously reported.

GM on Thursday is planning to have a "positive plant manufacturing announcement" at its Arlington, Texas, plant where full-size SUVs are made.

