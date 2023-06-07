Consumer Reports pushes for free automatic crash notification in vehicles

Washington — Consumer Reports is launching a campaign to pressure automakers to include free technology in vehicles that calls emergency responders in case of a crash.

Most automakers provide this technology in new vehicles, the safety advocate says, but charge $100 per year or more to enable it.

The effort is aimed at General Motors Co., Stellantis NV, Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan Motor Corp., Subaru Corp., Toyota Motor Corp. and Tesla Inc. — all of which charge for or do not offer automatic crash notification in new vehicles sold in the United States.

"People injured in a crash shouldn’t have critical medical care delayed because they choose not to pay for features like remote start or a mobile hot spot," said William Wallace, Consumer Reports' associate director of safety policy. "It’s one thing for automakers to charge extra for conveniences, but this is about safety, and safety isn’t optional."

Automatic crash notification uses a cell connection (either one built into the vehicle or the driver's paired cell phone) to alert first responders and provide a location if airbags deploy, helping them reach crashes faster even if the driver is unable to call for help.

The technology has been available and used in the United States since 1996, when OnStar debuted. The European Union has mandated that all new cars sold there include the technology since 2018. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has estimated it could save more than 700 lives a year, according to Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports found that Acura, Audi, BMW, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar/LandRover, Mazda, Porsche and Volvo all offer free crash notifications in at least some of their models.

Only Tesla and Fiat, a Stellantis brand, do not offer the technology in the United States.

The Consumer Reports advocacy campaign includes a petition, which has been signed by nearly 28,000 people as of Tuesday, and messaging on social media. The group also plans to circulate its findings with federal and state policymakers and with emergency medical organizations.

