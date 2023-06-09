Unveiled: Mustang GT3 will race for 2024 Le Mans glory

Corvette, Cadillac, Porsche, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Toyota GR. The world’s top performance brands have converged on France this weekend to compete for auto racing’s premier endurance title, the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Next year a pony will join them.

Ford unveiled the Mustang GT3 race car for the 2024 race season ahead of Friday's 100th running of Le Mans. Following in the footsteps of Ford’s legendary 1966 GT40 and 2016 GT racers, the GT3 will compete against the world’s top production-based sports-cars at Le Mans next year as well as in other global series.

The GT3 represents a triumph of Ford’s product strategy as the Mustang — a key pillar of the Blue Oval’s icon brand strategy along with the F-150 truck and Bronco SUV — has weathered government emissions regulations that have contributed to the demise of muscle car competitors Chevy Camaro and Dodge Challenger. The seventh-generation, 2024 Mustang is due to hit showrooms this fall.

“Ford and Le Mans are bound together by history. And now we’re coming back to the most important race in the world,” said Ford CEO Jim Farley, a skilled race driver himself. “It is not Ford versus Ferrari anymore. It is Ford versus everyone. Going back to Le Mans is the beginning of building a global motorsports business with Mustang, just like we are doing with Bronco and Raptor off-road.”

Ford is partnering with race chassis manufacturer Multimatic to produce its race car. Multimatic built the Ford GT that won the Le Mans GT class in 2016 on its first try. The Toronto-based race shop also builds the Porsche 963 prototype race car that Bloomfield Hills-based Team Penske has entered this weekend as Chairman Roger Penske tries to add Le Mans to his trophy case filled with 19 Indy 500 wins.

Renowned motorsports designer Troy Lee is also a Ford partner, designing the livery for the GT3 debut. Inspired by the new Dark Horse performance model that will debut on the seventh-generation muscle car alongside the traditional Ecoboost and GT models, the Mustang GT3 will carry a ferocious V-8 under the hood.

V-8s have been under attack by global emissions regulators, but eight-holers are dominant at Le Mans, powering everything from the Mustang to Penske’s Porsche to the Corvette that took GT-class pole for Saturday’s race start. M-Sport will assemble the race car’s 5.4-liter, so-called Coyote V-8.

“For a project like the Mustang GT3, we turned to our most trusted partners in the motorsports world to help bring this vehicle together,” said Ford Performance Motorsports Global Director Mark Rushbrook.

The race car bears the signature long hood and fastback of the production car, but is otherwise radically upgraded for the demands of high-speed, high-downforce endurance racing. The carbon-fiber-skinned race car has grown a big wing and diffuser out back, while the front fenders ripple with air vents for aerodynamic downforce. The menacing front end looks like something out of “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

The Mustang GT3 represents Ford’s ambitious goal to sell race cars to customers across the world as Porsche has done for years — promising income to a Ford Performance unit that traditionally has been essential to engineering and marketing, not a profit center. The same goes for Chevrolet, which introduced its own, remade Corvette GT3 car at the 24 Hours of Daytona earlier this year with global sales in mind.

The Mustang GT3’s first customer is Germany-based Proton Competition, which will campaign a pair of ponies in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship. Stateside, Ford Performance will field a two-car factory team in IMSA’s 2024 GTD Pro class.

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne