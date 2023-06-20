Paris-based engineering company to expand into Michigan, Whitmer says during France trip

Washington — Expleo, a Paris-based engineering company, will open its first North American research and development facility in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday after finalizing the agreement during an investment trip to France.

The company is expected to invest $2 million in a project that will focus on automotive R&D, Whitmer said. It's estimated to create 196 jobs in Oakland County, though the exact location has not been chosen.

The announcement comes as Whitmer spends four days in France and Germany to drum up investment in Michigan from European aerospace, defense, mobility and manufacturing industries.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has been working with Expleo for around a year, Whitmer said, "and this was our opportunity to seal the deal."

Expleo considered other locations in Canada, the Midwest and the South, according to the governor's office, but chose Michigan for its automotive presence, engineering workforce and relationships with suppliers and customers. The state is likely to request taxpayer-funded incentives for the company, Whitmer said, but she declined to specify how much would be offered.

With the company's expansion into Michigan, said Expleo Executive Vice President of Automotive Marcus Ganguin in a statement, "we will be able to partner with its community of automotive businesses to provide the deeply integrated engineering and technology services needed to address the most pressing challenges facing our industry such as e-mobility.”

Whitmer said she spent Monday at the Paris Air Show, an annual aviation trade show, meeting with leaders of some of the 62 companies attending that have a footprint in Michigan. Tuesday night she is heading to Germany, where she plans to meet with auto suppliers and Michigan servicemembers stationed there to support regional and NATO partners.

The governor declined to specify which auto suppliers she would be meeting with, but said they "already have a footprint" in Michigan and relationships with Michigan-based automakers, "but are considering growing it."

She said she has been wanting to visit Germany for a while because of its strong auto manufacturing industry and economic ties with Michigan, and to visit France's Paris Air Show because many companies work in both air and ground transportation.

"Our aerospace industry is one that we are going to focus on growing in the state of Michigan, and the defense space as well," she said. "That's why these meetings rose to the top of our list of priorities."

Whitmer spent five days in Norway and Switzerland in January and attended the World Economic Forum.

