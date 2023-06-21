South African automation company plans $19 million site in Oakland County

A South African global automotive manufacturer is opening a U.S. headquarters in New Hudson, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday.

Officials said Michigan beat out South Carolina for DESign USA’s project. The project is expected to generate $19 million in capital investment and create 45 well-paying jobs in advanced auto manufacturing and future mobility.

“DESign USA is driving $19 million of investment and creating 45 good jobs in Southeast Michigan, underscoring our leadership in advanced manufacturing and future mobility and builds on our economic momentum,” Whitmer said in a statement Wednesday. “Michigan was chosen for this expansion over South Carolina because of our talented workforce and strength in the future of mobility and vehicle electrification.”

DESign USA Inc., headquartered in South Africa, was founded in 2017. The firm has completed projects for companies including Ford Motor Co., BMW AG, Stellantis NV and Tenneco, officials said.

The firm will construct a 153,000-square-foot facility in New Hudson to design and build automotive automation equipment. The Michigan Strategic Fund awarded the project a $466,650 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

“We are very excited to be relocating our U.S. headquarters to our new facility in Michigan,” DESign Group Director John Ferreira said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and their local partners who have helped us with our United States expansion. We look forward to working with the local workforce, innovators and manufacturers in Michigan.”

The Detroit Regional Partnership has offered to help the company find candidates for the new positions. Individuals interested in careers with DESign Group can email hiring.usa@des-igngroup.com or info@des-igngroup.com.