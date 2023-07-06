Muscle Truck Wars: GMC Canyon AT4X AEV is latest entry as performance pickups displace muscle cars

The golden age of the muscle car may be ending, but the golden age of the performance pickup is just gaining steam.

GMC introduced the 2024 Canyon AT4X AEV Edition Thursday, adding more muscle to the midsize truck class that includes the Ford Ranger Raptor, Jeep Gladiator Mojave/Rubicon, Toyota Tacoma TRD, and sister Chevrolet Colorado ZR2.

Like the waning muscle car segment (Camaro and Challenger are headed out the door at the end of this year), these midsize trucks inject $30,000 vehicles with legal steroids to create performance beasts pushing $60,000. While the price of the premium GMC brand’s AEV Edition won’t be released until later this year, expect a sticker in the $70,000 neighborhood. That’s a spread on par with the Camaro ZL1’s $75,000 price tag but with much greater sales volumes as GMC expects AT4-variation trucks to reach 40% of sales.

“We expect the majority of Canyon sales to be AT4 and AT4X sales as we push further into the performance segment,” said GMC Trucks Senior Marketing Manager Patrick Finnegan at the AEV Edition’s media reveal. “And the AEV is the most capable Canyon we’ve ever produced from the factory.”

Th off-road weapon is armed to the teeth with state-of-the-art features.

Following in the footsteps of its similarly-equipped big brothers, AT4X AEV Sierra and Sierra HD, the Canyon AEV wears a suit of Boron steel body armor with five plates protecting its underbelly from the elements. The 10-millimeter-thick, heat-treated, hot-stamped steel plates protect the front nose, steering arms, transfer case, fuel tank, and rear differential from off-road obstacles.

In addition, the front and rear bumpers are steel to protect against severe impacts—and to allow for increased 38.2-degree approach and 26.9-degree departure angles. The front bumper is winch capable, a feature that can be ordered straight from the factory. The rear bumper features heavy-duty-capable tow hooks and removable corners for easy removal before hitting the trails.

More elevation is provided by huge, 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires (wrapped around AEV beadlock-capable Salta wheels) that give the Canyon best-in-class, 12.2 inches of ground clearance (a 1.5-inch increase over the already capable AT4X that was first introduced for the 2023 model year) and 26-degree breakover angle.

Paired with locking front/rear differentials, Multimatic shocks, and the Canyon’s 310 horsepower/430 pound-feet of torque turbo-4 mill and the AT4X AEV is primed to make performance shoppers forget about muscle cars.

Indeed, there is evidence that muscle car owners are opting for muscle trucks. Both segments are dominated by American icons, both tend to be discretionary buys. That is, customers don’t need the vehicles for daily utility, they want them.

“The pony cars… a lot of them got traded in (for Jeeps). Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, and even our Dodge Challenger,” Jeep marketing guru Scott Tallon told Muscle Cars & Trucks.

The muscle-car-for-muscle-truck/SUV has also played out in SUVs like the 707-horsepower Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. “You saw other performance cars come into play… early on the Nissan GT-R popped really high on the list for competitive trades,” Tallon told the publication.

As if to drive home the point, 2024 AT4X models boast launch control just like a muscle car. Flatten the brake and accelerator pedals at the same time, release the brake pedal, and all four wheels will launch out of a Woodward stoplight.

The macho AEV editions—now available on all GMC truck offerings—have come quickly to a brand previously know for its posh Denali sub-brand.

“The GMC Canyon AT4X is an incredibly formidable platform when it comes to on- and off-road performance and capability,” said AEV CEO and founder Dave Harriton. “This truck checks a lot of boxes for any discerning overland enthusiast looking for luxury, technology and capability.”

In addition to the added muscle, the AEV Edition gains a new fascia, AEV branding on the seats and all-weather floor liners, and GM’s latest, so-called Ultifi software platform.

AEV marketing chief Matt Felderman said the GMC/EV partnership makes a powerful team that will be a formidable competitor against other mid-size trucks.

“The Canyon AT4X AEV is designed by enthusiasts for enthusiasts,” he said of his off-road-focused company. “The upgrades here are essential for a technical off-road truck. Details like the 35-inch tire — which are a big deal for a factory truck — have been integrated into the drive experience to offer quiet as well as trail capability.”

The Canyon is assembled at GM’s Wentzville, Missouri plant, and the AT4X AEV Edition is expected to be available for customer orders later this year. The Camaro may be headed out the back door, but the General’s midsize trucks are kicking in the front door.

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne