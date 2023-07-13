Car Radio, Podcast 114, Pts 1/2: LIVE FROM MOSPORT. Lindsay/F1600 racer, Klauser/Le Mans win, 120th Ford bday, more
Car Radio Show/910 AM Detroit, June 17, 2023
LIVE FROM CANADIAN TIRE RACEWAY PARK (MOSPORT)
Interview Schedule
00 – 03 min: Payne intro
03-15 min: Interview with James Lindsay, F1600 racer
20-30: Interview with Ted Ryan, chief of Ford Archives, talking 120th anniversary of Ford Motor Company.
33-38: More with Ryan.
40-45: Interview with Mark Rushbrook, Ford Performance chief, talking Ford Bronco DR desert racer
48-55: More with Rushbrook.
1.00-1.02 hr: Payne intro to second hour.
1.02-1.15 hr: Interview with Steve Majoros, Chevy marketing chief, talking 2024 Chevy Trax
1.20-1.30: Interview with Laura Klauser, chief of GM sportscar racing program manager, talking Le Mans Corvette victory/Cadillac 3rd place.
1.33-1.38: More with Klauser
1.38-1.45: Best of Car Radio: Interview with Patrick Long, brand ambassador for Porsche, talking Daytona 24-Hour.
1.48-1.55: More with Long.
