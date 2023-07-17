Tickets on sale now for Detroit Auto Show, which returns in September

Tickets are on sale now for one of the most influential annual automotive events in the world: the Detroit Auto Show

Opening Sept. 16 to the public at Detroit's Huntington Place, this year's show will run for nine consecutive days with new vehicle displays featuring a Powering Michigan EV Experience indoor track, street course ride-and-drives and brand-specific tracks from Jeep, Ram and Ford, along with new experiential activations.

“With a new indoor EV track and more street course ride-and-drives, show visitors will have an opportunity to experience and learn about the EV movement firsthand, both behind the wheel and as passengers,” said Thad Szott, the auto show's chairman, in a release Monday. “And for media and industry gathered, the show’s first-ever Mobility Global Forum will be a compelling focal point for new mobility discussion.”

This year's show will mark the second time organizers at the Detroit Auto Dealers Association will hold the popular event at the summer's end. And organizers say attendees should expect to see double the brands represented in this year's show as opposed to 2022.

"We've really focused on getting more manufacturers there," Thad Szott, chairman of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, told The Detroit News in June. "We've worked our tails off on getting more manufacturers."

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $12 for seniors aged 65 and older and $10 for kids 3-12. The show is free to kids two and under. A family pass can be purchased for $50 and will admit two adults and three children.

Prior to the public showing, on September 13th and 14th, there will be Technology Days, which will preview emerging mobility technologies and give attendees the chance to engage with innovators.

During those days, which are $75 each, there will be a Mobility Global Forum, a two-day executive symposium addressing the dynamic world of new mobility. Attendees get access to AutoMobili-D, featuring technology companies, startups and leading universities.

The auto show also includes a charity event black-tie event that has raised over $123 million for children's' charities in southeastern Michigan since 1976. Tickets are $400 per per person or $700 for two people and the beneficiaries for the year's Charity Preview on September 15th are the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, The Children’s Center, The Children’s Foundation, Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, Detroit PAL, and University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

mjohnson@detroitnews.com

The Detroit Auto Show