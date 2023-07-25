Detroit auto show to include product reveals from GM, Ford, Stellantis

The Detroit auto show circus is back this September for its second annual fall exhibit under Huntington Place’s big tent, and Detroit automakers say they will be bringing big acts.

Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Stellantis NV confirmed this week they will each unveil new vehicles for a total of six reveals during the show’s Media and Technology Days Sept. 13-14 — to be followed by public viewing days through Sept. 24.

“We are thrilled by the tremendous support of our hometown Detroit Three in bringing these exciting reveals and their products and vehicle activations to the show,” said North American International Auto Show Chair Thad Szott, who runs Szott Auto Group. “We expect the momentum created by these unveilings to generate outstanding media and consumer attendance and interest.”

The reveals will join a floor-full of activations as the Detroit Automobile Dealers Association, which runs the show, showcases the latest tech and electric vehicle innovations. There will be an indoor track for EVs (dubbed the Powering Michigan EV Experience), indoor rides to experience Jeep, Fords, GMCs and other beasts, and outdoor street rides as well.

Auto shows have taken a hit in recent years as a changing media landscape allowed automakers to reveal new products at a variety of backdrops — rather than competing for media attention on a crowded auto show floor. New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and other auto shows have suffered — and Detroit is not alone. The pandemic didn’t help, pushing off NAIAS’s planned transition from a January show downtown to one later on the calendar from 2020 to 2022.

As a result, Detroit brands are key to the show as it becomes more regional in content. Ford’s reveal of the seventh-generation Mustang at last year’s show, for example, was a highlight as a "Stampede" of some 1,000 Mustangs drove in from Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn to Hart Plaza.

German brands (like BMW, Audi, Mercedes and Porsche) and Japanese automakers (Honda, Subaru, Mazda) have quit the show to find other venues to sell their wares in a state where buyers are heavily biased toward the Detroit Three both for employment reasons and for financial incentives to buy a car (think friend and family discounts).

While showgoers won’t be dazzled by the multimillion-dollar displays that lit up the floor at the event's height a decade ago, Huntington Place is still an opportunity for Detroit dealers to hook customers shopping for a new car.

“It’s the Detroit show, which makes it especially exciting to offer consumers the opportunity to go for a ride in our Jeep and Ram vehicles on our specialized test tracks, as well as check out all the latest offerings from the rest of our North American brands,” said Rick Deneau, head of product and brand communications for Stellantis.

No word yet on whether the circus will include the 60-foot tall rubber duck — in honor of Jeep enthusiasts’ “ducking” tradition — that made an appearance last year.

Expect new reveals to go heavy on electrification as the industry has promised a wave of EVs in the next two years to comply with government rules. General Motors has a number of battery-powered models in the pipeline, including the Equinox, Blazer, and Silverado EVs. Notably absent, however, will be domestic electric startups like Rivian Automotive and Fisker Inc. and EV market leader Tesla Inc.

“The Detroit Auto Show is a longstanding tradition that brings the community, consumers, car enthusiasts and our employees together,” said Mark Truby, Ford chief communications officer. “We’re excited to return this September and look forward to making a splash with some of our most iconic and important new vehicles.”

With all the attention on EVs, however, the Detroit Three aren’t taking their foot off the gas pedal when it comes to internal combustion engines that are fueling their EV investments.

In an indication of the industry’s new venue opportunities, there will also be Jeep, Ford Bronco and Chevy truck displays at Detroit 4fest off-road event in Holly Oaks — just 50 miles up I-75 from Huntington Place — the weekend before NAIAS media days.

In addition to media reveals, the Detroit show will host a two-day Mobility Global Forum to spotlight leading mobility voices from industry and government. AutoMobili-D, the show’s technology showcase presented by the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification, will feature startup high-tech companies and leading universities.

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.