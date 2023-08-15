Fain to discuss 'slow pace' of talks ahead of UAW strike authorization votes

The Detroit News

Detroit — About 146,000 members of the United Auto Workers union will vote next week on authorizing their leaders to call strikes against the Detroit Three automakers amid the "slow pace" in contract talks, the union's president said Tuesday.

In a statement, union President Shawn Fain said talks have yet to address economic issues, including the UAW's demand for a 46% wage hike over four years. He's scheduled to give members an update during a Facebook Live presentation at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

"Whether or not there's a strike next month is entirely up to the Big Three automakers," Fain said in the statement. "Our priorities are clear, the companies can afford them, and there's plenty of time for the Big Three to get serious about these negotiations. "

The union's contracts with General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV expire Sept. 14.

The union did not name a target company for a strike in its Tuesday statement.

Strike authorization votes are a routine part of contract talks and are often overwhelmingly approved.

Messages were left seeking comment from all three automakers.

Since the talks began last month, the union has issued what Fain called "the members' demands" that include the pay raises, a cost-of-living allowance, pensions for all, a jobs bank-like Working Families Protection Program and more paid time off. Fain also suggested the union would fight for a 32-hour work week.

During a Facebook Live event Aug. 3, Fain said the pay of the Detroit Three CEOs had risen by an average of 40% since the union's last contracts with the automakers were reached in 2019.

"We know our members are worth the same and more," Fain said.

He had picked out GM CEO Mary Barra specifically, who last year received nearly $29 million in total compensation that includes benefits, which is up roughly 34% from what she received in 2019, though her base salary remains the same at $2.1 million.

In an Aug. 8 livestreamed event, Fain took aim at Stellantis, accusing the transatlantic automaker that produces Jeep and Ram vehicles of making a concessionary contract proposal that he called "a slap in the face." The UAW leader threw a copy into his office trashcan.

In the July 27 offer, Stellantis emphasized high rates of absences, especially those that are unplanned.

It sought to tie wage increases, profit sharing and supplemental unemployment benefits to workers showing up for work. It also seeks greater employee cost sharing for health care and the creation of a new worker classification that would allow for an alternate, more flexible schedule.

On Aug. 11, Stellantis' chief operating officer for North America, Mark Stewart, responded, calling the UAW's initial set of demands in contract negotiations a "losing proposition" that could risk jobs.

Associated Press contributed.