Author Malcolm Gladwell to speak at Detroit auto show mobility forum

The Detroit News

Author Malcolm Gladwell will be the featured speaker at the Detroit Auto Show’s Mobility Global Forum on Sept. 14 at Huntington Place, officials said.

The auto show will be held Sept. 13-24 and the forum, which will run Sept. 13-14, features thought leaders and CEO perspectives on mobility, design and technology. The auto show's public days run from Sept. 16-24.

"We’re extremely pleased to launch the first year of our Mobility Global Forum with a phenomenal best-selling author who has taken the business world by storm," Detroit Auto Show Chairman Thad Szott said in a statement. "Mr. Gladwell’s presentation, together with the incredible roster of speakers we have planned over two days, will provide a compelling look at the dynamic world of new mobility and our place in it."

Gladwell is the author of six New York Times bestsellers — "The Tipping Point," "Blink," "Outliers," "What the Dog Saw," "David and Goliath" and "Talking to Strangers."

He also has been named one of the 100 most influential people by Time magazine and a top Global Thinker by Foreign Policy.

This year's show will mark the second time organizers at the Detroit Auto Dealers Association will hold the event at the summer's end.