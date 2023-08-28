Canada's Unifor joins UAW in authorizing Detroit Three strikes

Members of Unifor, the union representing autoworkers in Canada, have voted to authorize strikes against Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Stellantis NV if agreements on new contracts aren't reached next month.

The union reported that Unifor members voted nearly 99% in favor at Ford, 99% at GM and more than 98% at Stellantis. Unifor's collective bargaining agreements with the automakers expire at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 18.

“Canadian autoworkers have sent a strong message to D3 automakers that they are united behind our bargaining committees in an effort to improve pensions, increase wages, and secure good, union jobs in the EV future,” Unifor President Lana Payne said in a statement. “Our bargaining teams are set to resume negotiations with the unwavering support of Unifor members across the auto sector. Make no mistake, our union is fully prepared to take any and all necessary action to achieve our collective bargaining objectives.”

The union, which started bargaining with the companies earlier this month, is resuming negotiations after pausing to hold the strike authorization votes over the weekend. Unifor represents about 18,000 autoworkers at the Detroit auto companies.

Unifor's strike authorization comes days after members of the United Auto Workers, which represents Detroit Three autoworkers in the United States, also voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing strikes against the companies. The UAW's contracts with the companies expire at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14.

Strike authorization votes are formalities and don't necessarily mean a strike will occur, but they give unions leverage in negotiations and authorize leaders to call a walkout if deemed necessary.

The two unions are in negotiations with the Detroit automakers at the same time for the first time in a generation.

Unions hold rare sway as Unifor begins contract talks with automakers

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com