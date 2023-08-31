Fain: UAW files unfair labor practice charges against GM, Stellantis

Amid a contentious set of contract negotiations with the Detroit automakers, UAW President Shawn Fain said Thursday that the union has filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board against Stellantis NV and General Motors Co.

Fain, speaking during a livestreamed bargaining update for members, claimed the two automakers have yet to provide the union with counteroffers on economic issues one month since the union negotiators presented the companies with their economic proposals.

Fain characterized it as a "willful refusal to bargain in good faith ... and illegal" on the part of GM and Stellantis. The Detroit News has reached out to the automakers for comment.

Meanwhile, Fain said that Ford Motor Co. was the only one of the three Detroit automakers to come back to the bargaining table with its own economic proposals, but he criticized the Dearborn automaker's offer, including a 9% wage increase. The UAW has proposed a 46% wage increase over four years, in addition to numerous other demands on wages, benefits and working conditions.

The contracts expire at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14.

