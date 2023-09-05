Ford's sales post slight gain in August

Ford Motor Co.'s sales ticked up 2% year-over-year in August, according to numbers released Tuesday.

The Dearborn automaker sold 161,300 new vehicles in the United States last month, up from 158,088 in August 2022.

Sales of internal combustion engine vehicles, which make up the bulk of Ford's sales, were essentially flat compared to a year ago. The automaker sold 6,940 battery-electric vehicles in August, up 17.7% from a year ago. And hybrid-vehicle sales of 10,945 were up nearly 32%.

Ford has opted for a vehicle portfolio that includes ICE, hybrid and electric vehicles, in contrast to some competitors that are skipping hybrids in favor of focusing entirely on all-electric vehicles.

"It's a good start, but there is still more upside to be had," Erich Merkle, head of U.S. sales analysis for Ford, said of August's hybrid sales results. "F-150 hybrid is America’s best-selling hybrid truck followed by Maverick Hybrid as America’s second best-selling hybrid truck."

Ford's results largely underperformed gains seen across much of the industry. American Honda, which includes the Honda and Acura brands, posted a 56.7% year-over-year gain, for example. Hyundai-Kia's sales were up more than 5% from a year ago. Industry information provider Cox Automotive had forecast an 8.8% year-over-year sales gain for the industry in August, driven by rising inventory levels and strong fleet sales.

“The supply recovery continues to improve across the country, and this is leading to the market’s sales gains this year," Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox, said. "In addition, the return of supply is also bringing back more discounting from manufacturers. But rising interest rates, and their impact on affordability, remain strong headwinds against a more robust vehicle market.”

Year to date, Ford's sales are up 8.5%.

The company's truck sales rose 10% in August, while SUV sales fell 5.1%, dented by a 55% drop-off in sales of the Ford Explorer following a stop-sale on that model over an issue with the vehicle's rearview camera system. Company spokesperson Said Deep said that Explorers now are being shipped "once updated."

"We have been working toward a high-quality fix and our dedicating more of our own engineering resource to work closely with our supplier of camera-related technologies to prevent these situations from happening again," Merkle said. "We are expecting to see sequential improvement in sales this month, compared to August, as we are now producing with the camera situation behind us and working toward replenishing dealer stock."

Company data included in its August sales release for shareholders indicates that Explorer production at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant ramped back up in August. “The updates are currently being implemented," Merkle said. "The vehicles that have the solution implemented can be sold.”

The Ford brand reported mixed results. Sales of the Bronco Sport and Bronco both were up, as were the Edge and Expedition. Mustang Mach-E sales rebounded, rising more than 60% from a year ago. Ford reported that Mach-E was the second best-selling EV SUV behind Tesla's Model Y for the month. Sales of the Ford Escape were down, and the automaker sold no EcoSport SUVs as it discontinues that model.

In the truck segment, Ford's all-important F-Series sales were up 8.6% to 63,287 units.

Sales of the electric F-150 Lightning were down by more than half. The plant where the Lightning is made was down for several weeks this summer to prepare for a boost in production capacity. Ford has said the plant remains on track to triple its production capacity to a targeted annual run rate of 150,000 units by this fall. The automaker expects the capacity actions at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn to start showing up in sales in the fourth quarter.

Sales of the Ford Maverick, the compact pickup truck that's proven popular with customers, were up more than 150% after Ford moved to increase capacity at the plant in Mexico where the Maverick is assembled.

Lincoln, Ford's luxury brand, posted a 3.1% sales gain in August.

