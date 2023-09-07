Unveiled: Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally goes off-road

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse will tear up the track. The Mustang Mach-E Rally wants to get dirty.

Taking advantage of the Mach-E’s higher ride height and all-wheel-drive, Ford on Thursday announced an off-road version of its first electric Mustang SUV. The result is the Mach-E Rally.

The off-road beast shares similar performance specs to the twin-motor Mach-E GT with 480 horsepower and a muscular 650 pound-feet of torque (Ford estimates the Rally will get to 60 mph a little quicker than the GT’s 3.8 marker). Expect a similar starting price for the Mexico-assembled Rally at $65,000 when it goes on sale early in 2024.

But what makes the Rally unique are upgrades to the suspension and chassis. The electric ‘Stang is raised nearly an inch for better ground clearance, its twin motors shielded from off-road debris, and offers available mud flaps — though the Rally does not come with the skid plates found on more extreme, ladder-frame-based, Ford off-road vehicles like the Bronco and F-150 Raptor.

“Mustang Mach-E Rally puts Ford’s decades of passion for rally championships around the world right in the hands of our customers.’ said Ford CEO Jim Farley, who raced a Mustang GT4 coupe at Daytona earlier this year. “It takes Mustang where it hasn’t been before — to gravel and dirt roads.”

The Rally sits on meaty-sidewall 235/55/19R Michelin CrossClimate2 tires to absorb more off-road punishment. Select RallySport drive mode and the Mach-E adjusts its MagneRide shocks for a more compliant off-road ride. Fifteen-inch-rotor Brembo brakes and special springs enhance the vehicle’s athletic capabilities.

Mach-E Rally merges with the industry trend toward off-road vehicles. But unlike dirt-caked bruisers such as Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and a score of jacked pickup trucks, Rally was inspired by Rallycross, the off-road racing series that has inspired gas-powered vehicles like the Subaru WRX, Audi Quattro and Porsche 911 Dakar. Ford brought in rally racing veterans to develop the Mach-E over 500-mile trials on a rally course at its Michigan Proving Ground.

Ford estimates the range on the Rally to be 250 miles from its low-slung, 91 kWh battery, but that number may decrease significantly when playing hard in the dirt. Don’t expect the Rally to be in any long-range rally competitions just yet. Recharging from 10% to 80% range (175 miles) will take a lengthy 36 minutes.

You’ll know the Rally by its Focus RS-inspired rear spoiler, unique upper-and-lower body moldings, front splitter, black roof and front fog lights. The car’s wow factor is enhanced by dual-racing stripes and brash colors including Grabber Blue, Shadow Black, Eruption Green, Start White, Glacier Gray and Grabber Yellow.

Inside, passengers will strap into gloss white seatbacks with “Mach-E Rally” debossed into the seating surface. Rally options the latest version of Ford’s BlueCruise 1.3 driver assist so that owners are comfortable taking the interstate to their favorite remote location. The system offers auto lane changes and in-lane re-positioning when next to big trucks.

"We have always explored new areas of performance, and the combination of a rally-tuned suspension, dual motor electric powertrain, and wicked styling makes the Mustang Mach-E Rally a different kind of performance vehicle that will excite customers chasing their next adventure,” said Mach-E chief engineer Donna Dickson.

