GM makes counteroffer to UAW with 10% wage increases for most employees

General Motors Co. on Thursday provided a counteroffer to the United Auto Workers that includes a 10% wage increase for most employees — the highest increase offered since the 1999, the company said.

GM also provided a detailed offer letter to its employees internally at its manufacturing plants and through its GM Negotiations website. GM employs about 46,000 UAW-represented workers in the United States.

The offer includes for all employees:

Recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday; new total of 16-18 paid holidays per year

$5,500 ratification bonus

For temporary and in-progression employees:

Current entry-level in-progression employees earn a 56% wage rate increase over the contract

Current temporary employees will receive a 20% increase to $20 per hour

Eliminate two steps to get to the top wage rate, which provides double-digit wage increases for all in-progression employees from the beginning of the contract, according to GM

For most employees (at max wage rate):

10% increase in wages

Two additional 3% lump sum payments resulting in a total increase of 16%

$6,000 one-time inflation-recognition payment

$5,000 in inflation-protection bonuses over the life of the agreement (in-progression employees are eligible.)

In a Friday statement, the automaker said: “Our offer has been developed considering everything in our environment including competitor offers and what is important to our team members. It includes well-deserved wage improvements that far exceed the 2019 agreement. We still have work to do, but we will continue to bargain in good faith with the UAW and work towards an outcome that recognizes the vital role of our team members in GM’s success.”

The Detroit News has reached out to the UAW for comment on GM's proposal.

The offer letter was signed by GM President Mark Reuss and Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of global manufacturing and sustainability.

GM's counter proposal on economic issues came after the UAW last week filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board against the Detroit automaker as well as Stellantis NV. UAW President Shawn Fain said the charges were filed in response to the companies' "willful refusal to bargain in good faith" because they had not yet responded to the UAW's economic proposals. Both companies objected to the charges and insisted they were bargaining in good faith. A regional office of the NLRB will investigate the claims.

Stellantis is expected to present a counteroffer to the union this week.

The UAW has proposed a 46% wage increase over four years. It also is seeking a 32-hour work week for 40 hours' pay, rolling over all current supplemental employees to full-time, cost-of-living adjustments, defined benefit pensions and retiree health care for all, increases to retiree benefits, the right to strike over plant closures, and more paid time off. All told, the demands could increase total labor costs, including wages and benefits, to more than $100 per hour per worker. The Detroit automakers' current all-in labor costs are around $65 per hour compared to $55 at foreign automakers and $45 at Tesla Inc.

Ford Motor Co. last week unveiled some of its counter proposals to the union.

The Dearborn automaker proposed a 9% wage increase over four years, a reduction of the time it takes workers to reach the top of the wage scale from eight years to six years, elimination of wage tiers, a 20% starting wage increase for temporary workers to $20 per hour, $5,500 ratification bonuses, and $12,000 over four years in what the company calls a "cost-of-living adjustment bonus." That is different than the cost-of-living adjustment the union is seeking, which ties wages to the federal inflation index.

"After extensive negotiations, Ford has presented a generous offer on the upcoming contract that would provide our hourly employees with 15% guaranteed combined wage increases and lump sums, and improved benefits over the life of the contract," Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement at the time. "Overall, this offer is significantly better than what we estimate workers earn at Tesla and foreign automakers operating in the U.S."

Fain has criticized Ford's offer, saying it "insults our very worth." The UAW and Ford continue to bargain on economic issues.

In 2022, GM, Stellantis and Ford reported adjusted operating income in North America, respectively, of $13 billion, $15.2 billion and $9.2 billion.

The contracts expire at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14. UAW members have authorized their leaders to call a strike is necessary, something Fain has indicated he is willing to do if agreements aren't reached by the deadline.

This is a breaking news story. Check back at detroitnews.com for updates.

