Historic Chrysler cars to be housed in Conner plant
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV announced Wednesday, March
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV announced Wednesday, March 21, 2018 that it will turn the Conner Avenue Assembly plant in Detroit into a display center for some 400 of its historic vehicles. The renamed Conner Center also will have 22,000 square feet of meeting and events space. This 1941 Chrysler LeBaron twill be one of the cars in the collection.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
The interior of the 1941 LeBaron.
The interior of the 1941 LeBaron.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
The back seat of the 1941 LeBaron.
The back seat of the 1941 LeBaron.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
This 1995 Atlantic concept car is the only one ever
This 1995 Atlantic concept car is the only one ever built by Chrysler. It will be on display at the Conner Center.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
The 1995 Atlantic concept car has an enormous face.
The 1995 Atlantic concept car has an enormous face.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
The 1995 Atlantic concept car took design cues from
The 1995 Atlantic concept car took design cues from 1930s vehicles such as the Bugatti Type 57S Atlantique (or Atlantic).  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
The shape of the Atlantic concept's side windows is
The shape of the Atlantic concept's side windows is reminiscent of the 1938 Talbot-Lago T150 SS Coupe.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
The 1995 Atlantic concept car was one of the most popular
The 1995 Atlantic concept car was one of the most popular ever built by Chrysler, and still makes occasional public appearances.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
This 1924 Chrysler Six was the original car driven
This 1924 Chrysler Six was the original car driven by company founder Walter Chrysler.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
This 1924 Chrysler Six was the original car driven
This 1924 Chrysler Six was the original car driven by company founder Walter Chrysler.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
The Chrsyler Six had a revolutionary six-cylinder,
The Chrsyler Six had a revolutionary six-cylinder, high-compression engine, four-wheel hydraulic brakes and the first replaceable oil filter and an air cleaner.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
The 1941 Thunderbolt concept car took streamlining
The 1941 Thunderbolt concept car took streamlining to an extreme. Only 6 were built.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
The interior of the 1941 Thunderbolt concept car.
The interior of the 1941 Thunderbolt concept car.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
The 1941 Thunderbolt concept sported a thunderbolt
The 1941 Thunderbolt concept sported a thunderbolt on its side doors.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
This 1948 Chrysler Town and Country is one of 400 cars
This 1948 Chrysler Town and Country is one of 400 cars that will be on display in the collection.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The idea of the big, elegant Town and Country was that
The idea of the big, elegant Town and Country was that it would be equally appropriate at home in the big city or on your country estate.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
One of the most memorable post-war Chryslers ever built,
One of the most memorable post-war Chryslers ever built, the Town and Country's steel front end was all Town and the wood-bodied rear, made of ash, was all Country.
A detail of the 1948 Town and Country.
A detail of the 1948 Town and Country.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Interior of the 1948 Town and Country.
Interior of the 1948 Town and Country.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
A 1934 Chrysler Airflow also is part of the collection.
A 1934 Chrysler Airflow also is part of the collection. Embracing the streamlining design movement, the Airflow was rounded and low compared to other cars of its time.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
The Airflow was a breakthrough in lightweight yet strong
The Airflow was a breakthrough in lightweight yet strong construction and aerodynamic form.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
The 1934 Airflow was not embraced by the public, which
The 1934 Airflow was not embraced by the public, which didn't like the radical new design. The car also suffered from manufacturing defects. It was discontinued after the 1937 model year.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
FCA's Christopher Topham, Business Operation & Modeling
FCA's Christopher Topham, Business Operation & Modeling Organization Product Design, talks about the FCA US Car Collection and the Viper Memorabilia Auction that will benefit United Way.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
    Detroit — With the Dodge Viper gone, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will turn the Conner Avenue Assembly plant where it was manufactured into a place of memories and meetings.

    The automaker announced Wednesday the 51-year-old plant will be renamed Conner Center. FCA will use 77,000 square feet of the 400,000-square-foot plant to display some of the 400 historic vehicles and concepts it will store there. The company will convert another 22,000 square feet into a meeting and events space.

    The new space won’t be open to the public, Fiat Chrysler officials said Wednesday, although they said the company isn’t opposed to the possibility. The automaker might unveil new vehicles there.

    It’s a move to preserve Fiat’s Chrysler’s footprint in Detroit and maintain a plant with a storied history of producing one of the company’s most famous vehicles. It’s the second time the company will have a museum of sorts. The Walter P. Chrysler Museum in Auburn Hills was converted to office space after closing permanently in 2016.

    For Brandt Rosenbusch, manager of historical services at the automaker, it’s a chance to get all of his toys under one roof and string together 85-vehicle displays that bring together the very first Chrysler — the actual 1924 Chrysler that Walter P. Chrysler drove — and the last Dodge Viper ever made at the plant.

    “We’re good pack-rats,” Rosenbusch said. “We don’t get rid of many things.”

    The renovation should be finished by the end of June.

    Fiat Chrysler will be auctioning off Viper memorabilia salvaged from the plant since it was decommissioned in August.

    “We found things like signed sketches, photos and posters, not to mention all of the items that were part of the operations of the plant,” said Mike Tonietto, former Conner Avenue Assembly Plant manager. “As more and more items were discovered, the question became what do we do with them. Rather than store them somewhere where they would never be seen or, worse yet, disposed of, we decided to auction them off.”

    The company will auction 1,800 pieces, including eight signed hoods, 500 pieces of art and Viper merchandise from the Viper store. The auction is already live online at auction.unitedwaysem.org and will run through April 13. All proceeds go to United Way for Southeastern Michigan.

    ithibodeau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Ian_Thibodeau

