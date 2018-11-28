The all-new Jeep Gladiator is built in Toledo, Ohio, where Jeep vehicles have rolled off the assembly line since 1941. (Photo: Photo courtesy FCA)

The middleweight Jeep Gladiator pickup unveiled Wednesday in Los Angeles adds another warrior to the pickup wars.

The steel-frame 2020 Gladiator goes on sale in the second quarter of 2019, following closely the Ford Ranger midsize truck expected early in 2019, and re-enters one of the fastest-growing and most lucrative vehicle segments in the U.S,

"We had to make sure we do this absolutely right," said Tim Kuniskis, head of the Jeep brand. "Customers are looking for real trucks. They're looking for serious hardware. People have been crying for a pickup Jeep."

Rumors of a pending Jeep truck had been circulating since Fiat Chrysler Automobiles unveiled the newest Wrangler utility vehicle at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. Many thought Jeep would call the truck the "Scrambler" after the early 1980s model.

But the Scrambler was just a Wrangler with a bed tacked on the back, Kuniskis said. The Gladiator is a "real" truck, according to Kuniskis and the launch team. It shares less than 50 percent of its parts with the Wrangler. The four-door truck has a slew of Jeep design cues, including the seven-slot grille.

The truck will come in four trims: Sport, Sport S, Overland and Rubicon. The doors come off all the models, and the Rubicon can essentially be converted into a frame without doors, hood or windshield.

Engineers designed the interior based on a few past Jeep models. The rear seats hide several storage bins. There are mesh pockets along the doors and optional lockable bins.

The truck has a 7-inch and available 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. A 5-inch touchscreen comes standard on the Sport trim.

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator (Photo: Photo courtesy FCA)

The truck will launch with one engine option, a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 delivering 285 horsepower and 260 foot-pounds of torque. The automaker will offer a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine in 2020. The engines will be mated to a standard six-speed manual transmission. An eight-speed automatic is optional.

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator (Photo: Photo courtesy FCA)

The Gladiator will be available will be available with two 4x4 systems. The Overland and Rubicon trims, which Kuniskis believes will be the biggest sellers early on, will have upgraded systems. The Sport, Overland and Rubicon will all have a Trail Rated badge.

The body-on-frame design was engineered with lightweight materials to boost fuel efficiency, Jeep officials said. Compared to the Wrangler, the Gladiator's frame is 31 inches longer, and the wheelbase is 19.4 inches longer. Jeep claims it has best-in-class towing and 4x4 payload capacity.

Pricing has not been announced.

The pickup will be built in Toledo at Fiat Chrysler's Toledo North Plant, where the automaker has built Jeeps since 1941. The automaker has sold 6 million Wranglers in the product's lifetime. Two million of those are still on the road, according to Kuniskis.

"By birthright, Jeep has a right to compete in this segment," Kuniskis said. "It's going to compete in that segment. It's going to set the new benchmark."

ithibodeau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Ian_Thibodeau

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/chrysler/2018/11/28/jeep-gladiator-los-angeles-auto-show-reveal/2137182002/