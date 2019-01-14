LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Ram is looking to build on the success of the light-duty Ram 1500, with its redesigned heavy-duty pickups debuting Monday at the Detroit auto show, as the all-new 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 follow in the tracks of the light-duty truck that debuted in the Motor City last year.

Long the third-place finisher in the truck wars, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has said it is looking to unseat at least one of its hometown competitors. After the success of the high-tech, luxurious light-duty Ram 1500, the 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty are engineered and designed to steal market share from FCA rivals Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. 

Ram came out swinging last year at the North American International Auto Show with a completely redesigned 1500, which gave GM and Ford a run in 2018.

The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty
2019 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Longhorn Mega Cab (left), Power Wagon (center) and 3500 Heavy Duty Limited Crew Cab Dually (right)
2019 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Longhorn Mega Cab (left), Power Wagon (center) and 3500 Heavy Duty Limited Crew Cab Dually (right) Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty Big Horn Sport Regular Cab
2019 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty Big Horn Sport Regular Cab Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty Limited Crew Cab Dually
2019 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty Limited Crew Cab Dually Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty Limited Crew Cab Dually
2019 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty Limited Crew Cab Dually Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty Limited Crew Cab Dually
2019 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty Limited Crew Cab Dually Photo courtesy FCA
The 2019 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty
The 2019 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Photo courtesy FCA
The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty in a wind tunnel.
The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty in a wind tunnel. Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty RamBox with LED lighting
2019 Ram Heavy Duty RamBox with LED lighting Photo courtesy FCA
The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty with power side steps
The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty with power side steps Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Power Wagon
2019 Ram Power Wagon Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Power Wagon
2019 Ram Power Wagon Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Power Wagon
2019 Ram Power Wagon Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Power Wagon
2019 Ram Power Wagon Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Power Wagon
2019 Ram Power Wagon Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Power Wagon
2019 Ram Power Wagon Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn interior
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn interior Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn interior
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn interior Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn interior
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn interior Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn interior
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn interior Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn interior
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn interior Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Limited interior
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Limited interior Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Limited interior
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Limited interior Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Limited interior
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Limited interior Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Limited interior
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Limited interior Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Limited interior
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Limited interior Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Limited interior
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Limited interior Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram 2500 Power Wagon premium tire tread embossed cloth
2019 Ram 2500 Power Wagon premium tire tread embossed cloth Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 8-speed rotary shifter with controls for off-road components
2019 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 8-speed rotary shifter with controls for off-road components Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty feature Interior audio system for Big Horn and Power Wagon
2019 Ram Heavy Duty feature Interior audio system for Big Horn and Power Wagon Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty 8.4in screen navigation
2019 Ram Heavy Duty 8.4in screen navigation Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty 8.4in screen key pages
2019 Ram Heavy Duty 8.4in screen key pages Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Mountain-Frost optional console
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Mountain-Frost optional console Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Black optional console
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Black optional console Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Big Horn Light Frost-Black
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Big Horn Light Frost-Black Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Big Horn Diesel Gray-Black standard bench
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Big Horn Diesel Gray-Black standard bench Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Limited centerstack showing trailer reverse guidance screen
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Limited centerstack showing trailer reverse guidance screen Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Crew Cab rear seat profile flat-load floor
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Crew Cab rear seat profile flat-load floor Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty ambient lighting
2019 Ram Heavy Duty ambient lighting Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty heated seats and steering wheel
2019 Ram Heavy Duty heated seats and steering wheel Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty 8-speed rotary shifter
2019 Ram Heavy Duty 8-speed rotary shifter Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Limited lower switchbanks with toggles
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Limited lower switchbanks with toggles Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty single pane sunroof
2019 Ram Heavy Duty single pane sunroof Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty rear seat center console folded down
2019 Ram Heavy Duty rear seat center console folded down Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty rear seat 115-volt outlet
2019 Ram Heavy Duty rear seat 115-volt outlet Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty rear media hub, 115-volt outlet and seat controls
2019 Ram Heavy Duty rear media hub, 115-volt outlet and seat controls Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty RamBins in-floor storage
2019 Ram Heavy Duty RamBins in-floor storage Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Longhorn floormat
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Longhorn floormat Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Limited center console
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Limited center console Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty leather bench console up
2019 Ram Heavy Duty leather bench console up Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty leather bench console down
2019 Ram Heavy Duty leather bench console down Photo courtesy FCA
2019 Ram Heavy Duty forward media center
2019 Ram Heavy Duty forward media center Photo courtesy FCA
    "What we’ve done is we’ve applied the same strategy, the same formula that we have with our light-duty over to the heavy-duty, with the added emphasis on capability," said Jim Morrison, head of Ram Trucks for North America. "The heavy-duty truck is very important for the Ram brand, because heavy-duty trucks are really what defines pickup trucks in general."

    The big Rams are the first heavy-duty trucks to cross the 1,000 pounds-feet of torque threshold with a new 400-horsepower 6.7-liter Cummins High Output Turbo Diesel engine, available on five of the six trims. Standard on the Ram heavy duty trucks is a 6.4-liter, 410-horsepower Hemi V-8, which delivers 429 pounds-feet of torque. The highest-performing trucks can tow up to 3,500 pounds and haul 7,680 pounds of payload.

    The Ram 2500 and 3500 carry over the big-rig styling on the outside, with a 30-percent larger grille that's more aerodynamic.

    Active noise cancellation, anti-vibration devices and acoustic glass make for a quieter cabin, the company says. The standard gas-powered 6.4-liter V-8 delivers power through a new class-exclusive TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic. Ram says a new suspension with frequency-response damping shocks improves ride quality.

    "No longer do you have to drive a heavy-duty and beat yourself to hell," said Reid Bigland, head of the Ram brand for Fiat Chrysler.

    The 12-inch touchscreen that debuted on the light-duty trucks will be featured on all six of the heavy-duty trims — starting with the Tradesman work truck and working up to the more luxurious Laramie Longhorn and Limited models. The screen is now leveraged for utility in the heavy-duty trucks, clustering more of the controls in one place.

    "All of the controls that are customary to somebody hauling a large trailer will be right there at the driver’s fingertips," Bigland said.

    A redesigned center console has 12 storage configurations. Leather and wood-grain come with the higher-end heavy models. The Laramie Longhorn trim, for instance, will have barn-wood accents, metal buckles on seatback pockets, and wrapped and stitched leather throughout the interior.

    Ram pickup sales, including light- and heavy-duty models, increased 7 percent in 2018 to 536,980 to capture 18 percent of the pickup market. That's on the heels of Chevrolet's Silverado that sold 585,581 units, while the Ford sold 909,330 F-Series trucks.

    Fiat Chrysler will build the new heavy-duty pickups at its plant in Saltillo, Mexico, where the previous-generation heavy-duty trucks will be immediately phased out. A manufacturing spokeswoman for the automaker says it still plans to bring heavy-duty production to Warren in 2020, but CEO Mike Manley has said he is rethinking that strategy.

    The Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty go on sale in the second quarter.

    nnaughton@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @NoraNaughton


     

     

