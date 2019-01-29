Jeep's ad features the Gladiator midsize pickup truck. (Photo: Jeep/YouTube)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' three major brands are teasing plans for Sunday's Super Bowl with three new videos posted online.

Dodge, Jeep and Ram all released clips on YouTube on Tuesday ranging from 45 to 90 seconds.

Jeep and Ram both feature their newest offerings: the Jeep Gladiator midsize pickup and the new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty pickup. Dodge's ad features the SRT performance lineup screeching through Atlanta.

The Dodge ad, titled "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," was created with Doner Agency and Racing Cowboys.

The Jeep ad, titled "Crusher," features a vintage Jeep Gladiator in the jaws of a metal crusher at a junk yard. The old truck transforms into the new Gladiator that debuted at the Los Angeles Auto Show last year, and bursts out of the crusher. The ad was created in partnership with agency DDB.

The Ram ad is more tongue-in-cheek, featuring two ranchers reminiscing about popular Super Bowl commercials of the past, and struggling to recall the companies or products the ads were promoting. The Ram clip, which ends on a long shot of the new 2019 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty, was created in partnership with The Richards Group.

“We have something new up our sleeve leading up to the big game this year,” said Olivier Francois, FCA's Chief Marketing Officer, in a statement. “We launched these three videos today to give our fans a taste of what’s to come. As for what's next, everyone will just have to wait and see.”

FCA has a history of making a splash during the Super Bowl with memorable ads such as the Eminem "Imported From Detroit" spot and Clint Eastwood's "It's Halftime in America" series of commercials.

FCA's Detroit competitors at General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. are not expected to release new advertising campaigns for the Super Bowl, which airs on CBS at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

