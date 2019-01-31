Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV continued its pre-Super Bowl LIII ad blitz Thursday with two long-form videos from Jeep and Ram posted online. (Photo: Jeep screenshot)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV continued its pre-Super Bowl LIII ad blitz Thursday with two long-form videos from Jeep and Ram posted online.

The two-minute Jeep ad, "More Than Just Words," is set to the Star Spangled Banner, sung partially by the band OneRepublic. But most of the video plays without words, instead using visual cues to signal key words in the U.S. National Anthem.

It's the second pre-Super Bowl video Jeep has released, part of what FCA marketing chief Olivier Francois called "a taste of what’s to come."

The automaker has not yet bought ad time during the big game, though Francois has been known to get in the game last-minute with videos that do well online.

The new Jeep ad continues the brand's partnership with OneRepublic, which began last year with the Summer of Jeep ad campaign. The Jeep ad was directed by Mark Toia with music by OneRepublic. It was created in partnership with Dallas-based The Richards Group.

The new 96-second Ram video is voiced by actor Jeremy Renner of "Avengers" fame. The ad, titled "Make Sure of It," opens on a close-up of a young girl. As the camera pans out, Renner is narrating a bright future for the girl. After he recites her endless potential in life, Renner pledges to "make sure" it will happen.

“As the father of a young daughter, the strong message in this film really spoke to my heart,” Renner said in a statement provided Thursday by FCA. “I believe this film is an inspiration as I work every day to instill the same values of confidence, courage and kindness in my daughter.”

The new ad marks the beginning of a partnership with Renner, who will voice the new Ram campaign "Led or Be Led," rolling out later next month.

The newest Ram ad was the third collaborative project between the Ram brand and director Jaci Judelson.

nnaughton@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @NoraNaughton

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/chrysler/2019/01/31/fiat-chrylser-jeep-ram-brands-release-longer-commercials-ahead-super-bowl/2730497002/