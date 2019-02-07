Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's Ram trucks helped power the transnational automaker's financial results to record levels last year. (Photo: AP, file)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV made $4.1 billion (3.6 billion euro) in 2018, a three percent increase compared to a year ago.

The Italian-American automaker reported 19-percent and 138-percent gains on adjusted earnings before interest and taxes from its North American and Latin American businesses.

The automaker reported it made $1.4 billion (1.2 billion euro) in the fourth quarter, after reporting in October that its third quarter earnings took a hit due to anticipated charges related to a U.S. Department of Justice investigation. It alleges the automaker failed to disclose the existence of software on about 104,000 diesel-powered pickups and SUVs that allowed Fiat Chrysler to cheat U.S. emissions testing.

Its fourth-quarter results increased 61 percent compared to a year ago.

The automaker had one of its most successful sales years in the U.S. in company history. In the fourth quarter, the automaker's sales rose more than 15 percent on the strength of Jeep and Ram vehicles, though the company did have big fleet sale numbers in the last few months of the year.

"In many ways FCA is a model of success for domestic automakers — its truck and SUV-heavy product lineup not only delivers high profits, but aligns with exactly what consumers want right now," said Jeremy Acevedo, analyst with Edmunds, in a note. "FCA has also done a great job of staggering its product rollouts to keep things fresh for shoppers."

Fiat Chrysler reported full-year revenue of $130 billion (115 billion euro), on which it made $2.61 ( 2.3 euro) per share, up 3 percent compared to 2017. The automaker made $7.1 billion (6.23 billion euro) in North America last year, a 19-percent gain. Earnings in North American rose on better mix, higher sales volumes and an increase in product, the automaker said.

In Latin America, the company made $406 million (359 million euro), a 138-percent gain thanks to higher volumes and better mix the automaker said. Fiat Chrysler lost $335 million (296 million euro) in Asia due largely to poor results from its Chinese joint ventures, a problem plaguing other automakers as well.

In Europe, Fiat Chrysler made $459 million (406 million euro), which fell 45 percent compared to a year ago.

Powered by last year's strong results in the U.S. market, roughly 44,000 Fiat Chrysler hourly employees will receive $6,000 profit-sharing checks on average, the automaker said Thursday. The checks will go out March 8.

Fiat Chrysler's financial results for 2018 outperformed at least one crosstown competitor.

Ford Motor Co. made $3.7 billion in 2018, a 52-percent slip in profit compared to the year prior, due largely to poor performance from the company's Chinese and European businesses. Ford U.S. hourly employees will get profit-sharing checks of up to $7,600 based on the company's North American profits.

General Motors Co. reported Wednesday it made $8.1 billion last year, which was a massive increase compared to a year ago, when the company took charges for exiting Europe. GM employees will also get profit-sharing checks of up to $10,750 based on the company's North American profits.

Fiat Chrysler reported Thursday its adjusted earnings would climb in 2019, though earnings per share would be down slightly due to a higher tax rate. Free cash flow in 2019 would fall compared to last year due to fines and other costs related to a settlement with the U.S. government over diesel emissions tests.

