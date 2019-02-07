The 2020 Jeep Gladiator (Photo: Photo courtesy FCA)

Roughly 44,000 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV hourly employees will get $6,000 profit-sharing checks on average, the automaker said Thursday.

The checks will go out March 8. Profit sharing for the Detroit Three goes to U.S. hourly United Auto Workers employees based on each company's profit in the United States. Fiat Chrysler saw sales increases throughout 2018 thanks to new Ram and Jeep vehicles.

Ford will give eligible hourly full-time UAW members $7,600 profit-sharing checks this year. Those profit-sharing checks would go out March 14. The amount is based on North American earnings, which was $7.6 billion before interest and taxes in 2018. Last year, Ford's 54,000 UAW members received $7,500.

General Motors Co. will pay about 46,500 UAW hourly employees profit-sharing checks of up to $10,750 this year. Its pre-tax profits in North America — the figure used to calculate profit-sharing payouts — totaled $10.8 billion. Workers should see the payments in their Feb. 22 paycheck.

Last year, Fiat Chrysler paid its 40,000 hourly UAW employees profit-sharing checks averaging about $5,500.

