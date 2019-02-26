Fiat Chrysler's Mack Avenue Engine plant in Detroit on December 6, 2018. (Photo11: John T. Greilick, Detroit News file)

Detroit — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV confirmed Tuesday it will revive a previously idled engine plant in Detroit as part of the Auburn Hills-based automaker's plans to invest $4.5 billion in five Michigan plants.

The plant actions will create about 6,500 new jobs in metro Detroit, help solve capacity problems for Fiat Chrysler in North America, and pave the way for future production of electrified Jeep SUVs.

The company said Tuesday it plans to invest $1.6 billion to convert the two plants that comprise the Mack Avenue Engine Complex on the city's east side — including long-idled Mack II — into an assembly plant to build the next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee as well as new three-row and plug-in hybrid versions of the highly profitable SUV.

The new automotive assembly plant — the first within Detroit city limits since neighboring Jefferson North Assembly Plant opened in 1992 — will add 3,850 new jobs at the facility. Fiat Chrysler's plans to revive the Mack II plant, which has been idled since 2012, were first reported in December by The Detroit News.

Fiat Chrysler also plans to invest $900 million at Jefferson North plant to retool for continued production of the Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee. The move adds 1,100 new jobs at that plant for a total of nearly 5,000 new jobs in Detroit.

The automaker also said Tuesday it is abandoning plans to repatriate from Mexico its Ram Heavy Duty pickup production to Warren Truck Assembly. Instead, the Italian-American automaker will up its investment in Warren to $1.5 billion from $1 billion announced in 2018 to allow for production of two all-new full-size SUVs: the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. Production of previous-generation Ram 1500 pickup trucks will continue there. Fiat Chrysler says the moves will add 1,400 jobs.

The automaker will put $245 million into Warren Stamping and $160 million at Sterling Stamping to support the additional production announced Tuesday. Those moves will add more than 80 new jobs at the two stamping facilities.

The 3.6-, 3.2- and 3.0-liter Pentastar engines currently built at Mack I would be relocated to the Dundee Engine Plant as part of a $119 million investment. Engine production at Mack I is expected to end by fall.

The investments in Michigan are pieces of an effort by Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley to stoke already strong Jeep brand sales as well as the automaker's other trucks and SUVs.

"(We) continue to invest in Jeep as our core brand," Manley said Tuesday. "We'll bring Jeep back into what I think is a good segment. For us, the Mack facility is complete white space. So, that opens up, I think, a segment that has grown strongly. We don't have a three-row offering."

Manley added that the $4.5 billion for the Michigan facilities will equip Jeep plants to build hybrid vehicles and put on some vehicles advanced driver-assist features that could handle steering, acceleration and braking while monitoring the road.

He said upgrades at the Mack facility will start this spring. The three-row Jeep will hit showrooms in the fall, which will be "quickly" followed the the new Grand Cherokee and the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer built at the Warren Truck plant.

The projects are contingent on land acquisition and negotiation of development incentives with the state and with the cities of Detroit, Sterling Heights, Warren and Dundee.

The City of Detroit has 60 days to deliver on commitments at Mack and Jefferson North, the automaker said. Mayor Mike Duggan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Wayne County Executive Warren Evans are holding a press conference at noon Tuesday.

The investments in Detroit should boost Fiat Chrysler's exports from Detroit to Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asian markets, Manley said.

"We export Grand Cherokee today," Manley said. "That's going to continue into the future. Our international markets have expressed interest in the three-row. It's export really will be in those parts of the world that larger vehicles play, because clearly it's going to be a larger vehicle than Grand Cherokee as is Wagoneer."

The automaker's expansion in metro Detroit comes as rival General Motors Co. is reassessing the viability of its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant and Warren Transmission. All told, GM will idle five plants in North America by January 2020 as part of a larger restructuring plan designed to reposition the automaker for a future it sees as driverless and emission-free.

Manley said Tuesday the GM closures are more of an indication of a shrinking passenger car market rather than shrinking global sales. He said Fiat Chrysler is injecting cash into a strong and growing SUV market.

