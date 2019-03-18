Buy Photo Norwood Jewell, former UAW vice president of the FCA US Department, speaks at the Sterling Stamping Plant in 2016 as FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne listens. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Detroit — Federal prosecutors charged former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell on Monday with conspiracy to violate federal labor laws, the latest criminal charge filed in a years-long corruption investigation of the U.S. auto industry

Jewell, 61, who headed the union's Fiat Chrysler department, was charged in a criminal information, which indicates a guilty plea is expected. The Swartz Creek resident is the highest-ranking former UAW official charged with a crime during a four-year investigation that has led to seven convictions and raised questions about the sanctity of labor negotiations.

The criminal case focuses heavily on how Fiat Chrysler executives bankrolled a life of luxury for Jewell and other UAW officials in Palm Springs, Calif., with money that was supposed to train blue-collar workers. In all, prosecutors say Jewell and other UAW officials went on a $100,000 spending spree paid for by Fiat Chrysler.

Fiat Chrysler executives let Jewell and other UAW officials spend almost $59,000 at steakhouses in Palm Springs and Detroit, part of a broader effort by auto company officials to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy," according to court records.

The News reported in September that federal investigators were questioning UAW officials' use of almost $1 million of membership dues on condominiums, liquor, food and golf in California, where Gary Jones held annual conferences before becoming president.

The charge, which could send Jewell to federal prison for up to five years, ends a two-year period of uncertainty as prosecutors and sources familiar with the investigation repeatedly identified Jewell as receiving illegal benefits from Fiat Chrysler. The charge, however, leaves open the question whether Jewell is cooperating and helping federal agents investigate other auto industry officials.

“We can confirm that we have had professional and productive discussions with the U.S. Attorney’s Office towards a fair and just resolution,” Jewell’s lawyer Michael P. Manley wrote in a text message to The News on Monday. “We are confident that when the facts of the case come out as it relates to Mr. Jewell, his decades-long reputation of honorable service to members of the UAW will remain intact.”

Manley declined comment when asked whether Jewell is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

From at least 2014 to 2016, Jewell and others conspired to violate the Labor Management Relations Act by receiving more than $40,000 worth of travel, lodging and meals from people acting on behalf of Fiat Chrysler, according to court records.

Jewell abruptly retired in January 2018 after The News linked him to the investigation and his home was searched by federal agents.

Federal prosecutors have said the union and Fiat Chrysler conspired from before 2009 through 2015 to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and the automaker enabled nepotism to flourish at a blue-collar training center. The law prohibits employers or those working for them from paying, lending or delivering money or other valuables to officers or employees of labor organizations — and from labor leaders from accepting such items.

The criminal case was filed four months after The News reported that Jewell tapped a worker training fund to pay for more than $10,000 worth of golf resort accommodations in Palm Springs, California, and Disney World tickets and that federal agents were investigating the spending spree, according to multiple sources.

CLOSE Tour golf courses and resorts frequented by UAW officials in Palm Springs, Calif., where the union has spent more than $1 million in recent years. Robert Snell, The Detroit News

During his tenure, Jewell helped oversee the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center. The center is funded by Fiat Chrysler and officials who helped run the center received credit cards that ended up paying for personal luxuries.

The criminal filing Monday focused on Palm Springs and a string of illegal benefits that flowed to Jewell.

In January 2015, Jewell spent $7,570 at LG's Prime Steakhouse in Palm Springs and charged the meal by using his training center credit card, according to court records.

That same month, Jewell spent $1,268 at Indian Canyons Golf Resort in Palm Springs. Fiat Chrysler paid for the expense, prosecutors said. The expense violated federal labor laws barring employers from giving union officials money and valuable items.

The criminal filing features cameos by some of the people convicted during the years-long investigation, including Jewell's assistant, Nancy Adams Johnson.

The former UAW official, Nancy Adams Johnson, 57, of Macomb Township, was charged in an indictment unsealed Wednesday, March 21, 2018, and is the sixth person charged in a widening scandal that takes aim at the luxury lifestyle of UAW officials. (Photo: Facebook)

In January 2015, Johnson spent $4,587 at LG's Prime Steakhouse in Palm Springs. Jewell approved the expense, which was paid by the training center using money from Fiat Chrysler, according to the court filing.

The same month, an unidentified UAW official spent $3,373 for a meal at Spencer's Restaurant in Palm Springs. Again, Jewell approved the expense that used Fiat Chrysler funds, prosecutors said.

Come back to www.detroitnews.com for more on this developing story.

rsnell@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2486

Twitter: @robertsnellnews

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/chrysler/2019/03/18/ex-uaw-official-jewell-charged-labor-conspiracy-fiat-chrysler/3200964002/