UAW Solidarity House in Detroit. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Detroit — The United Auto Workers has spent more than $1.5 million in member dues since 2015 defending the union from allegations that labor leaders pocketed bribes and conspired to violate federal labor laws.

The union's annual Labor Department filings reveal a portion of the cost of a scandal that has bruised the UAW's reputation, raised questions about the sanctity of labor negotiations and exposed union executives who betrayed rank-and-file workers by receiving bribes from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles officials who tried to secure contract concessions.

"We’ve been forced to pay these legal fees because of the actions of people who’ve pled guilty," UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg wrote in an email to The News. "These expenses are lawyers representing the union. It is President (Gary) Jones' goal to make reforms that will prevent this kind of expenditure from being needed in the future."

The legal bill is emerging as former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell is expected Tuesday to become the highest-ranking labor official convicted of a crime during the ongoing scandal.

Norwood Jewell, UAW vice president, reimbursed the training center for a shotgun and luggage purchased with training center funds.

The public could learn Tuesday whether Jewell is cooperating with the ongoing probe and helping federal prosecutors investigate other high-ranking current or former union officials.

The UAW revealed the legal bill in its annual Labor Department filing Friday. The filing showed Chicago law firm Cotsirilos, Tighe, Streicker, Poulos & Campbell has been paid at least $1,489,233 since 2015.

That's the year the federal investigation emerged publicly when prosecutors filed liens on the homes of former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli and Monica Morgan-Holiefield, the widow of former UAW Vice President General Holiefield.

The firm's white-collar criminal defense lawyer James Streicker is a former assistant U.S. attorney and long-time UAW attorney.

Former UAW President Bob King, center, leaves federal court with attorney James Streicker, right, after testifying in front of a federal grand jury in July 2016.

The News photographed Streicker escorting former UAW President Bob King from a federal grand jury appearance in downtown Detroit in July 2016.

The firm's bills started small before ballooning in summer 2017 as prosecutors started charging four former UAW officials and Morgan-Holiefield.

A year-by-year breakdown of fees UAW has paid its Chicago law firm amid the federal corruption investigation.

The UAW's legal bills are expected to continue to climb. That's because federal prosecutors have labeled the UAW, Fiat Chrysler and the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center as unindicted co-conspirators, an allegation at odds with claims by the labor union and automaker that they were victimized by rogue employees.

"(The training center) sits at the epicenter of a massive conspiracy to corrupt the labor management process, as the conduit of choice for illegal payments between its parents, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles ... and the UAW," Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin Shaw wrote in a federal court filing.

Jewell is scheduled to plead guilty at 3 p.m. in front of U.S. District Judge Paul Borman. The judge has sentenced seven others to prison for their roles in the auto-industry corruption scandal, including Iacobelli.

Jewell, 61, of Swartz Creek, headed the union's Fiat Chrysler department from 2014 until abruptly retiring last year. He was charged with labor conspiracy March 18 and accused along with other UAW officials of going on a $100,000 spending spree paid for by Fiat Chrysler officials.

The criminal case focuses heavily on how Fiat Chrysler executives bankrolled a life of luxury for Jewell and other UAW officials in Detroit and Palm Springs, California, with money that was supposed to train blue-collar workers.

The criminal charge came eight months after prosecutors alleged former UAW President Dennis Williams directed subordinates to use funds from Detroit’s automakers, funneled through training centers, to pay for union travel, meals and entertainment. Williams has not been charged with any crimes during the ongoing investigation.

The Jewell case illustrates how the policy saved the UAW money and how union officials spent more than $58,000 at steakhouses and golfing in Palm Springs and Detroit — and how Fiat Chrysler executives picked up the bill, authorities allege. It is unclear whether Jewell is telling investigators anything about his former superiors, including Williams, in exchange for a lighter sentence.

Former UAW president Dennis Williams in 2017

The News reported in September that federal investigators were questioning UAW officials' use of almost $1 million of membership dues on condominiums, liquor, food and golf in California, where Gary Jones held annual conferences before becoming UAW president.

From at least 2014 to 2016, Jewell and others conspired to violate the Labor Management Relations Act by receiving more than $40,000 worth of travel, lodging and meals from people acting on behalf of Fiat Chrysler, according to court records.

