Detroit — The UAW-Chrysler National Training Center was not victimized by corruption within the U.S. auto industry because officials there conspired with the United Auto Workers and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executives, a judge said Friday.

The center is not a victim and not entitled to restitution from former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli, U.S. District Judge Paul Borman wrote in a court filing. Iacobelli was convicted of giving $1.5 million worth of illegal payments to UAW leaders in hopes of wringing concessions during labor negotiations, and sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison.

The judge's order ends a legal fight on the sidelines of a high-profile criminal prosecution that has led to eight people being convicted of crimes.

Borman concluded the National Training center was a "willing co-conspirator" that colluded with Fiat Chrysler and the UAW to funnel money from the automaker to union officials.

The judge noted that the training center, which is financed by Fiat Chrysler, dismissed several officials who were involved in the conspiracy between 2009 and 2015.

Alphons Iacobelli
Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return.
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, is escorted by two
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime.
2017-0804-jg-Durden-02
Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer more than $386,400 to General Holiefield's phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation.
nancy photo fb
Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials.
.Keith Mickens, 64, of Detroit, a former senior UAW
Former UAW official Keith Mickens was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy."
Michael Brown
Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping cover up the conspiracy.
Virdell King
Former United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries.
    But the "presto chango" transformation of the training center's board "does not result in a metamorphosis creating a genuine victim," Borman wrote.

    Training center lawyer Walter Piszczatowski could not be reached for comment Friday.

    Separately, training center officials are suing Iacobelli to recoup more than $2.6 million the disgraced auto executive was accused of stealing and spending on a $365,000 Ferrari, two Montblanc fountain pens that cost $35,700 each, a $544,000 renovation at his Rochester Hills mansion and his wife's $868,736 credit card bill.

    Federal prosecutors also have labeled the training center, the UAW and Fiat Chrysler as co-conspirators in the corruption scandal.

    The allegation potentially exposes the automaker and the UAW — a cornerstone of the modern American automotive industry — to criminal charges, fines and governmental oversight, according to a former federal prosecutor.

    Nearly two years into the prosecution, however, criminal charges have not been filed against the three entities.

    rsnell@detroitnews.com 

    (313) 222-2486

    Twitter: @robertsnellnews

