Jeep and Mopar prep for Moab Easter Jeep Safari
Tim Kuniski, Head of Jeep Brand - North America, talks in front of the Jeep Flatbill, colored in white and acid green as several Jeep and Mopar executives unveil six concept vehicles, Friday morning, April 5, 2019, inside the FCA Design Dome in Auburn Hills prior to the 53rd Annual Moab Easter Jeep Safari. The annual event takes place in Moab, Utah, April 13-21, where thousands of off-road enthusiasts will participate in technical off-roading. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the Jeep Flatbill. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the front grille and headlights of the Jeep Flatbill. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is a front wheel on the Jeep Flatbill. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the steering wheel in the Jeep Flatbill. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the driver's side suspension under the Jeep Flatbill. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the rear underside of the Jeep Flatbill, colored in white and acid green, with an on-board air compressor. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the Jeep Flatbill. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Steve Beahm, head of parts and service (Mopar) and passenger car brands, talks near the Jeep Wayout. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the Jeep Wayout, an overland concept vehicle, colored in Gator Green. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Mark Allen, Head of Jeep Design, talks about the Jeep Wayout, an overlanding concept vehicle, with a full roof-top tent and custom canopy. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
The bed of the Jeep Wayout houses a Mopar/Decked bed-drawer system for dry, lockable storage. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the Maggiolina Extreme Autodome tent on top of the Jeep Wayout, an overland concept vehicle. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
The bed of the Jeep Wayout houses a Mopar/Decked bed-drawer system for dry, lockable storage. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is a Jeeps Performance Parts snorkel on the Jeep Wayout, allowing the vehicle to travel through high water. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the steering wheel of the Jeep Wayout. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
The Jeep Wayout has two custom-fit auxiliary fuel tanks integrated into each bedside. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the Jeep M-715 Five-Quarter colored in Stainless Steel Wrap. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is a Mopar air filter on the Jeep M-715 Five-Quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the Jeep M-715 Five-Quarter with the tailgate carved out into the word Jeep. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the 6.2-liter, supercharged 'Hellcrate' HEMI V-8 engine, which produces more than 700 horsepower on the Jeep M-715 Five-Quarter Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the steering wheel of the Jeep M-715 Five-Quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
A Design Operations Jeep Division logo is seen on the inside of each door on the Jeep M-715 Five-Quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the stacked water jet cut aluminum-gauge cluster with aircraft-style gauges in the Jeep M-715 Five-Quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the Jeep M-715 Five-Quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Mark Allen, head of Jeep design, talks in front of Jeep Gladiator Gravity. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the Jeep Gladiator Gravity. This rock-climber-themed concept vehicle is colored in Punk'N Metallic Orange. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Kim Mathers, Head of Mopar Performance and Accessories Portfolio, talks about the Jeep Gladiator Gravity. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Kim Mathers, Head of Mopar Performance and Accessories Portfolio, talks about the Jeep Gladiator Gravity. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the front end of the Jeep Gladiator Gravity. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
The Jeep Gladiator Gravity features tube doors for the open-air feel with added security. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
The bed of the Jeep Gladiator Gravity features a cargo basket. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
In the bed of the Jeep Gladiator Gravity is a Mopar/Decked bed-drawer system for dry, lockable storage. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the Jeep JT Scrambler. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the Jeep JT Scrambler. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is a roll bar in the bed of the Jeep JT Scrambler. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the front end of the Jeep JT Scrambler. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Joe Dehner, head of Ram & Mopar Design, speaks in front of the Jeep J6 concept in Brilliant Metallic Blue. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the Jeep J6 concept in Metallic Brilliant Blue. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the Jeep J6 concept in Metallic Brilliant Blue. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is a roll bar and spare tire in the bed of the Jeep J6 concept in Metallic Brilliant Blue. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
These are four, five-inch LED off-road lights on top of the front bumper, which also houses a winch on the Jeep J6 concept in Metallic Brilliant Blue. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is one of two tow hooks on the Jeep J6 concept in Metallic Brilliant Blue. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the rear of the Jeep J6 concept in Metallic Brilliant Blue. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the steering wheel in the Jeep J6 concept in Metallic Brilliant Blue. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is an LED off-road light on the passenger's side of the Jeep J6 concept in Metallic Brilliant Blue. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the passenger's side, front wheel on the Jeep J6 concept in Metallic Brilliant Blue. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is FCA US LLC / Chrysler World Headquarters and Technology Center in Auburn Hills. FCA sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Auburn Hills — Jeep is going all-in on trucks for the 53rd-annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah.

    Inspired by the introduction of the Jeep Gladiator, the mid-size pickup truck with Wrangler DNA, the brand is taking six custom-built concept trucks to its annual off-roading festival.

    While they are as souped-up and far-fetched as ever, Jeep chief Tim Kuniskis says developing the Safari concepts is serious business.

    "It looks like we’re just having fun, but this is actually work," Kuniskis said. "This is the type of thing that is in the core of everything Jeep does ... That is the differentiator that allowed us to sell over a million cars last year in North America at the highest transaction prices in every one of the segments that it competes in."

    Here are the Jeep trucks heading out on Safari this year:

    Jeep Wayout: A camper's Jeep equipped with a full roof-top tent and canopy, 2-inch lift kit and a custom bed rack with an integrated ladder. The Wayout sports the Gator Green color that will be available on production Gladiator models.

    Jeep Flatbill: Inspired by the Jeep customers and motocross enthusiasts who wear baseball caps of the same name, the Flatbill is designed with the desert in mind. The custom Jeep is outfitted with a vented carbon hood, Dynatrac Pro-Rock 60 front and rear axles, large rear bypass shocks along with 20-inch wheels and 40-inch tires.

    Jeep M-715 Five-Quarter: Jeep is continuing its tradition of "resto-mods" with this behemoth 1968 Kaiser Jeep M-715. The re-imagined military vehicle is fitted with a carbon-fiber front end, a 6-foot custom-fabricated aluminum bed and a convertible soft-top. Under the hood is a 6.2-liter supercharged “Hellcrate” Hemi V-8 which produces more than 700 horsepower.

    Jeep J6: The J6 stands out with its custom Metallic Brilliant Blue paint job, an homage to the 1978 Jeep Honcho. This vintage-inspired truck is a two-door Rubicon customization with a 6-foot functional bed — 12 inches longer that the standard Jeep Gladiator bed.

    Jeep JT Scrambler: Based on the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, the JT Scrambler sports the early 1980s-era CJ8 Scrambler style with orange accents on the white body. The Jeep performance 17-inch wheels also sport a concept bronze color to tie into the color theme.

    Jeep Gladiator Gravity: The Gravity is the closest to the production-version Gladiator. It's a Jeep Gladiator Rubicon outfitted with Mopar and Jeep Performance Parts to make a rock-climber themed Gladiator.

    nnaughton@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @NoraNaughton


     

