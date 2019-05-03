A 2019 Jeep Wrangler iat the Toledo North Assembly Plant. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reported first-quarter profits were cut nearly in half as the automaker ended production of the previous generation Jeep Wrangler and changed some strategies in Europe.

The Italian-American automaker reported Friday a $567 million (508 million euro) profit in the first quarter of the year, a 47% decrease from a year ago. The results did not include the $6.5 billion sale of its automotive components business Magneti Marelli SpA, which closed to Japan's CK Holdings Co. Ltd. on Thursday.

In the same quarter of last year, FCA sold both the old and new model of the Jeep Wrangler. Only the new model was available for the first three months of this year, contributing to a 14% decrease in worldwide shipments.

“The market is responding enthusiastically to the rollout of our new products and we continue to execute initiatives that will strengthen the under-performing parts of our business," CEO Mike Manley said in a statement. "Based on these factors and our first quarter results being in line with our expectations, we are confident in our 2019 guidance.”

The Italian-American automaker said Friday it booked $27 billion (24.5 billion euro) in revenue. Its first-quarter results were down 5% from the first three months of 2018.

FCA also reported pre-tax earnings of $1.2 billion (1.1 billion euro). Adjusted diluted earnings per share was 40 cents (0.36 euro), down 42% from the first three months of 2018.

FCA posted a 6.5% pre-tax margin in North America with $1.2 billion (1.0 billion euro) earned. The automaker's U.S. vehicle shipments fell 14%.

Amidst strategy changes in Europe, the company lost $21 million (19 million euro) before taxes there. It also lost $10 million (9 million euro) in Asia. Latin America, however, was a bright spot with a 42% increase in earnings to $117 million (105 million euro).

Earnings from the Maserati brand fell to $12 million (11 million euro) after a 41% decrease in shipments from planned inventory management.

The report comes after FCA announced Wednesday that it is joining the other Detroit Three in reporting sales quarterly instead of monthly.

"The fact that more automakers are moving to quarterly reporting at the same time that the auto market is starting to slow isn't an accident," Jeremy Acevedo, Edmunds auto analyst, said in a statement. "If you have something good to say you're eager to share the news, but if things aren't so rosy you're going to look for ways to try and keep that a bit more under wraps."

