Christian Meunier has been named Global President of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's Jeep brand. (Photo: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has recruited a former Infiniti executive to lead the valuable Jeep brand's global team.

Christian Meunier is immediately leaving his position as Chairman and Global President for Infiniti Motor Co. Ltd. — Nissan Motor Co.'s luxury brand — to become Jeep's Global President, FCA said in a Tuesday statement.

"I am delighted to add Christian to the leadership team we're building to drive FCA forward,” CEO Mike Manley said. “He brings additional world-class strength and experience to an already-proven bench, and I look forward to the continuation of the Jeep brand's growth under his stewardship."

Meunier's abrupt departure from Nissan comes as legendary Renault-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn faces criminal charges in Japan, sending the 20-year-old Renault-Nissan alliance into transnational turmoil. Meunier also leaves Infiniti less than five months after he was elevated to the chief role for the luxury brand.

Prior to that, he served as global division vice president of global marketing and sales operations for Infiniti. Meunier began his career at Nissan in 2002 in the automaker's European division.

Infiniti announced Meunier's departure, citing "personal reasons," before FCA's announcement. Christian Vandenhende, Nissan's chief quality officer, will oversee Infiniti's global operations until a new chairman is named, the company said in its statement.

Prior to Nissan, Meunier held sales and marketing positions at Ford Motor Co., Land Rover and Mercedes Benz in Europe and in the U.S.

"I'm excited to join the team at FCA," Meunier said in the statement. "The company is one I've admired from afar; and, Jeep is a brand that anyone would be privileged to be a part of."

