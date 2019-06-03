The Fiat Chrysler Automobiles world headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reported a 2% sales increase in May, the automaker's first monthly sales increase since January.

The Italian-American automaker's sales were boosted by significant gains for its Ram truck brand, up 29%. That upswing was driven by a 33% increase in pickup sales.

Dodge was the only other brand to post an increase last month, up 3% compared to the same month last year on gains for the Durango and the Charger.

Jeep sales fell 7% in May, driven down by a 37% decrease in sales of the Renegade and a 27% decrease in sales of the Cherokee. Jeep's flagship Wrangler SUV also saw sales slip 2% in May.

Chrysler sales slipped 26% while Fiat fell 29% and Alfa Romeo fell 34%.

FCA's sales are down 3% in the first five months of the year. Ram is the only brand to see sales rise year-over-year, up 24% through May.

FCA said last month it is switching to quarterly sales reports. The automaker will continue monthly reports through the second quarter, beginning quarterly dispatches on Oct. 1.

General Motors Co. was the first to switch to quarterly sales a year ago, and Ford Motor Co. followed at the beginning of this year.

FCA's May performance could buck the industry trend this month. Analysts are expecting industry-wide auto sales to fall off May 2018's pace by between 2% and 3%.

"It’s going to be an up and down year," said Jeremy Acevedo, automotive analyst for Edmunds. "Automakers are still figuring out how to balance supply with declining demand, but incentive budgets aren’t big enough for dealers to offer deep discounts on a consistent basis. And when those bargains go away, so do the shoppers."

