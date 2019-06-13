LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — The widow of United Auto Workers Vice President General Holiefield could be released from prison early because she has earned certificates behind bars for making cards, journaling and attending Bible study.

And Monica Morgan-Holiefield, a first-time, nonviolent offender, has a spotless record behind bars and has participated several activities and classes, including parenting, nutrition and Spanish, her lawyer argued in a federal court filing Thursday.

As proof, attorney Steve Fishman attached copies of certificates Morgan-Holiefield received while in a Kentucky federal prison.

Fishman asked a federal judge to recommend Morgan-Holiefield be released early and sent to a halfway house. Morgan-Holiefield, 56, of Harrison Township has served more than seven months of an 18-month sentence after being convicted of a tax crime intertwined in a widening federal investigation of the auto industry and labor movement.

In a request to U.S. District Judge Paul Borman on Thursday, Fishman cited a federal law that allows inmates to be transferred to halfway houses as much as one year early.

She was the first person sentenced in a scandal that has led to the convictions of eight people and reshaped the top ranks of the auto industry as FBI agents investigate all three Detroit automakers.

'Fat, dumb and happy': The eight people convicted in auto scandal
Norwood Jewell, center, leaves the U.S. courthouse in Detroit after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws.
Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He could spend 15 months in federal prison. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News Caption Override Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Alphons Iacobelli
Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return. Paul Sancya / AP file
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, is escorted by two
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
2017-0804-jg-Durden-02
Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer more than $386,400 to General Holiefield's phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation. John T. Greilick / The Detroit News
nancy photo fb
Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials. Facebook
.Keith Mickens, 64, of Detroit, a former senior UAW
Former UAW official Keith Mickens was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy." UAW
Michael Brown
Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping cover up the conspiracy. UAW-Chrysler National Training Center
Virdell King
Former United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Facebook
    The sentence capped the downfall of an accomplished photographer who prosecutors say succumbed to greed, living a high-flying lifestyle with money flowing from a conspiracy involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and the UAW.

    "This was not some slip-up," Assistant U.S. Attorney David Gardey told the judge during sentencing in July. "It was a cold and calculated effort to get money for herself and her husband ... to satisfy simple greed."

    The scandal has aired damning allegations about Fiat Chrysler and the UAW conspiring to violate the Labor Management Relations Act, which prohibits employers or those working for them from paying, lending or delivering money or other valuables to officers or employees of labor organizations. The law also makes it illegal for labor leaders to accept such items.

    UAW bribery probe focuses on trinket deals

    Feds investigate UAW 'flower funds' in corruption probe

    Morgan-Holiefield's sentencing hearing last summer illustrated the gulf between prosecutors and her defense lawyer. Fishman wanted her to serve a probationary sentence for a single tax crime, while the government wanted Borman to consider the underlying conduct and illegal benefits they say she enjoyed.

    The benefits include more than $32,000 worth of flights, a $43,300 pool and $260,000 to pay off her mortgage.

    Borman said the crime was not merely a straightforward tax offense.

    "The defendant failed to report the source of income from criminal activity," he said.

    Morgan-Holiefield benefited "handsomely" from illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to her late husband and used shell companies to hide the income and criminal activity, prosecutors said. The payments were part of a broader effort by Fiat Chrysler to keep UAW leaders "fat, dumb and happy" and wring concessions favoring the automaker, according to the government.

    In pushing for a 27-month prison sentence, prosecutors labeled Morgan-Holiefield a fraudulent tax cheat who stole $190,000 from taxpayers to bankroll a lavish lifestyle. Her lawyer said Morgan-Holiefield should be spared prison because she had paid more than $100,000 in restitution and was unlikely to reoffend.

    While behind bars, Morgan-Holiefield also has taught creative writing and public speaking classes at the prison, which has a list of notable former inmates that includes hotel magnate Leona Helmsley and MC5 co-founder Wayne Kramer.

    Borman's recommendation would not guarantee Morgan-Holiefield's release or shorten her sentence, which ends in February.

    "A recommendation by this court that Ms. Morgan be granted additional halfway house time would be consistent with the policy of the Second Chance Act and allow her to re-enter society gradually by first returning to work," Fishman wrote.

    Federal prosecutors do not object, according to Morgan-Holiefield's lawyer.

    Similar requests have failed in recent years.

    Former state Supreme Court Justice Diane Hathaway unsuccessfully tried to get out of prison six months early in 2014. She was convicted of bank fraud and sentenced to one year and a day in prison.

    Hathaway said she had made progress toward being rehabilitated and took credit for attending various activities and gym classes while behind bars, including yoga and "Sweating to the Oldies."

    rsnell@detroitnews.com

    (313) 222-2486

    Twitter: @robertsnellnews

