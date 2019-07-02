The automaker moved 206,083 vehicles in June, up 14% from a year ago, largely thanks to sales of Ram pickups, which had the highest monthly sales since the truck brand was severed from Dodge in 2009. (Photo: FCA US LLC, Â© 2018 FCA US LLC)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reported U.S. sales through the first half of the year were down 2% despite the automaker reporting its best June sales results in more than a decade.

The automaker moved 206,083 vehicles in June, up 2% from a year ago, largely thanks to sales of Ram pickups, which had the highest monthly sales since the truck brand was severed from Dodge in 2009. Meantime, Jeep brand sales slowed both for the month and the first half of the year, down 12% in June and 8% year-to-date.

Despite that, Jeep sales accounted for nearly half of FCA's overall sales through the first six months of 2019. The automaker has sold 1.1 million vehicles so far this year; Jeep sales clocked in a 456,281 through June. Ram sales were up 28% through June, and were FCA's only brand that had increased sales in the first half of the year.

"For the first-half of 2019, Ram has been on a tear since we made the strategic decision to enter the year with a three-truck strategy," said Head of U.S. Sales Reid Bigland in a statement. "The new Ram 1500, Ram Classic and Heavy Duty are all generating a huge response from customers and critics alike. This is now the third month Ram pickup sales have surpassed 60,000 since December. Our dealers had a steady stream of customers all month long."

But the Ram brand was the only one that saw sales increase through June. FCA's Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Alfa Romeo brands all saw sales drop as most models age and the automaker continues to phase sedans out of its lineup.

While FCA saw Ram sales climb as it continues to phase in the all-new Ram models and sell the old models at the same time, all the Jeep nameplates except the Grand Cherokee and Gladiator midsize pickup saw double-digit sales slips. Sales of the Chrysler Pacifica were down 23%.

It will be difficult for FCA and other automakers to gain momentum through the end of the year after the first six months of 2019 that experts expect will have brought sales declines for nearly every automaker selling in the U.S.

Industry analysts had forecast sales would be down for most automakers through the first half of the year, and in all likelihood they'd continue to slide for the remaining six months of the year.

A number of market pressures would contribute to slowing sales, analysts from several organizations said in late June ahead of the official release of mid-year sales results.

Vehicle prices have been steadily increasing. Automakers are making more money by selling more of the SUVs and trucks in the U.S. But analysts predict the appetite for the big, pricey trucks will begin to slow.

And as used vehicles flood back to dealer lots following record sales years for the past several years, consumers might be more attracted to those low-mileage, lower-priced vehicles than the new vehicles that are becoming steadily more expensive to buy or lease.

June also marked the last month FCA would report sales figures monthly. The automaker will join rivals General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. in reporting quarterly sales starting with the third quarter. GM reports its second-quarter results Tuesday. Ford will publicly report its results Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

ithibodeau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Ian_Thibodeau

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/chrysler/2019/07/02/jeep-sales-slow-ram-trucks-surge-through-first-half-year/1626309001/