Lee Iacocca, with daughters Lia Iacocca, left, and Kathi Hentz, attend a special performance of the off-Broadway show "Steel Magnolias" in New York, June 23, 1988. The show was one in a series of fundraising events to benefit the Iacocca foundation, established in 1985 in memory of Iacocca's late wife, Mary Kathryn McCleary, to fight diabetes. (Photo: Frankie Ziths, ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Services have been set for former auto executive and TV pitchman Lee Iacocca, who died Tuesday night.

Iacocca's family will receive visitors during a public viewing 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at Lynch Sons Funeral Home in Clawson. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. the following day in the stone chapel at St. Hugo of the Hills Church in Bloomfield Hills.

His body will be buried with his first wife, the former Mary Kathryn McCleary, who died in 1983, in White Chapel Cemetery in Troy.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles confirmed the death of the 94-year-old former CEO in a statement Tuesday night: "The company is saddened by the news of Lee Iacocca's passing. He played a historic role in steering Chrysler through crisis and making it a true competitive force. He was one of the great leaders of our company and the auto industry as a whole."

Lido Anthony Iacocca is the only auto executive to have led two of the Detroit Three automakers. He joined Ford Motor Co. in 1946 and quickly climbed the ranks. By 1970, he was president of the Dearborn automaker, but Chairman Henry Ford II later fired him. Chrysler Corp. hired Iacocca as its CEO in 1978, and he often is credited with helping to keep the company driving. He stepped down in 1993.

