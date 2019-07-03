LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Lee Iacocca died Tuesday at the age of 94. A timeline of his life:

1924 — Lido Anthony "Lee" Iacocca was born Oct. 15 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He was the second child of Italian immigrants Nicola Iacocca and the former Antoinette Perrotto.

1945 — Graduated with a degree in industrial engineering in 1945 from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He later earned a master’s degree in mechanical engineering through a fellowship at Princeton University.

Lee Iacocca dies at 94
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Former Chrysler Chairman Lee Iacocca received a hero's welcome at the Chrysler Technical Center he helped create during a brief ceremony today. Iacocca was honored and received a lifetime achievement award from Chrysler Chairman and CEO Bob Nardelli and employees. June 26, 2008. _
Former Chrysler Chairman Lee Iacocca received a hero's welcome at the Chrysler Technical Center he helped create during a brief ceremony June 26, 2008.  Detroit News file
Fullscreen
Lee Iacocca appears in his 20th tv spot to launch the firm's e class and Dodge 600 models
Lee Iacocca appears in his 20th TV spot to launch the firm's e class and Dodge 600 models Detroit News file
Fullscreen
Former Chrysler Corp. Chairman Lee A. Iacocca, 73, who is founder and chairman of EV Global Motors Co., shows off a prototype bicycle after a Detroit news conference Tuesday, Feb. 10, l998. Iacocca and Robert Stempel, 64, the former chairman of General Motors Corp. said they will team up to develop electric bicycles and other electric vehicles.
Former Chrysler Corp. Chairman Lee A. Iacocca, 73, who is founder and chairman of EV Global Motors Co., shows off a prototype bicycle after a Detroit news conference Feb. 10, l998. RICHARD SHEINWALD, AP
Fullscreen
Lee Iacocca and Snoop Doggy Dogg in a TV commercial for Chrysler.
Lee Iacocca and Snoop Dogg appear in a TV commercial for Chrysler. Detroit News file
Fullscreen
Chrysler Chairman and CEO Bob Nardelli, left, welcomes former chairman Lee Iacocca to the Chrysler Technical Center he helped create during a brief ceremony today. Iacocca was honored and received a lifetime achievement award from Nardelli and employees gathered in the atrium at CTC.
Chrysler Chairman and CEO Bob Nardelli, left, welcomes former chairman Lee Iacocca to the Chrysler Technical Center he helped create during a brief ceremony  June 26, 2008.  Detroit News file
Fullscreen
Chrysler President and Vice Chairman Jim Press, left, joins employees and dealers in a tribute to former Chrysler Chairman Lee Iacocca, right, at the Chrysler Technical Center during a brief ceremony today. Iacocca was honored and received a lifetime achievement award from Chrysler Chairman and CEO Bob Nardelli and employees.
Chrysler President and Vice Chairman Jim Press, left, joins employees and dealers in a tribute to former Chrysler Chairman Lee Iacocca, right, at the Chrysler Technical Center. Detroit News file
Fullscreen
Lee Iacocca waves as he and Patricia Kennedy arrive for "The Bob Hope Memorial Tribute" show at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences headquarter in Los Angeles' North Hollywood area Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2003.
Lee Iacocca waves as he and Patricia Kennedy arrive for "The Bob Hope Memorial Tribute" show at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences headquarter in Los Angeles' North Hollywood area Aug. 27, 2003. REED SAXON, AP
Fullscreen
Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca speaks at the 70th Luncheon of the Metro-Detroit Book and Author Society in Livonia, Mich. Iacocca has some advice for the people who are running his old company, and those who will lead the new General Motors: Get the government out of your business as soon as possible. May 21, 2007.
Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca speaks at the 70th Luncheon of the Metro-Detroit Book and Author Society May 21, 2007, in Livonia. Iacocca had some advice for the people who are running his old company, and those who will lead the new General Motors: Get the government out of your business as soon as possible. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Lee Iacocca, the automotive industry icon who helped launch the Ford Mustang and rescued Chrysler after its first bankruptcy, has died, according to the Washington Post and TMZ.
Lee Iacocca, Dec. 5, 1991. Detroit News Photo Archive
Fullscreen
Lee Iacocca accepts the Legacy award while, from left, UAW President Bob King, Ford CEO Alan Mulally, and Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne applaud during the Walter P. Chrysler Legacy Gala held at the Chrysler Museum July 24, 2010. Jay Leno, Virgil Exner, Richard Petty and Lee Iacocca were honored into the Legacy Circle.
Lee Iacocca accepts the Legacy award while, from left, UAW President Bob King, Ford CEO Alan Mulally, and Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne applaud during the Walter P. Chrysler Legacy Gala held at the Chrysler Museum July 24, 2010. John M. Galloway, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lee Iacocca exits the 70th Luncheon of the Metro-Detroit Book and Author Society in Livonia, Mich., Monday, May 21, 2007. In his new book, "Where Have All the Leaders Gone?," the former Chrysler chairman says he tells readers what to look for in a leader.
Lee Iacocca exits the 70th Luncheon of the Metro-Detroit Book and Author Society in Livonia, Mich., Monday, May 21, 2007. In his new book, "Where Have All the Leaders Gone?," the former Chrysler chairman says he tells readers what to look for in a leader. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills general manager, Stephen Smythe, left, and Lee Iacocca joke in the back of the new twelve-cylinder Maybach 57 S, as the car unveiled at the Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills dealership Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2005, in Beverly Hills Calif. The Maybach 57 S has a displacement of six liters and an output of 612 hp. The custom made car starts at $360,000.00 US dollars.
Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills general manager, Stephen Smythe, left, and Lee Iacocca joke in the back of the new twelve-cylinder Maybach 57 S, as the car unveiled at the Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills dealership Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2005, in Beverly Hills Calif. The Maybach 57 S has a displacement of six liters and an output of 612 hp. The custom made car starts at $360,000.00 US dollars. DAMIAN DOVARGANES, AP
Fullscreen
Chrysler Chairman Lee Iacocca, poses with singer Michael Bolton on Monday, Dec. 14, 1992 during the RP Foundation Fighting Blindness Humanitarian Award at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York. Iacocca was the recipient of this year’s entertainers.
Chrysler Chairman Lee Iacocca, poses with singer Michael Bolton on Monday, Dec. 14, 1992 during the RP Foundation Fighting Blindness Humanitarian Award at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York.  Osamu Honda, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fullscreen
Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca gestures at a speaking engagement featuring Senator John Kerry Thursday, June 24, 2004, at San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif. Iacocca has lent his support for Kerry, who is on day two of a campaign fundraising swing through California.
Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca gestures at a speaking engagement featuring Senator John Kerry Thursday, June 24, 2004, at San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif. Iacocca has lent his support for Kerry, who is on day two of a campaign fundraising swing through California. BEN MARGOT, AP
Fullscreen
President Clinton with Lee Iacocca, the former chairman of the Chrysler Corporation at his side, addresses a North American Free Trade Agreement sales pitch conference being held on the South Lawn of the White House Wednesday, October 20, 1993. Clinton told the group the NAFTA agreement will be good for "the future of America's working families."
President Clinton with Lee Iacocca, the former chairman of the Chrysler Corporation at his side, addresses a North American Free Trade Agreement sales pitch conference being held on the South Lawn of the White House Wednesday, October 20, 1993. Clinton told the group the NAFTA agreement will be good for "the future of America's working families." BARRY THUMMA, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fullscreen
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass., right, and former Chrysler chairman Lee Iacocca greet the crowd before speaking at San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif., on Thursday, June 24, 2004.
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass., right, and former Chrysler chairman Lee Iacocca greet the crowd before speaking at San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif., on Thursday, June 24, 2004. JEFF CHIU, AP
Fullscreen
Lee Iacocca, chairman of the board of Chrysler Corp., April 1978.
Lee Iacocca, chairman of the board of Chrysler Corp., April 1978. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Chrysler Chairman Lee Iacocca poses next to the new Chrysler Concorde with the British Airways Concorde in the background, Monday, July 13, 1992 at New York's John F. Kennedy international airport. Chrysler announced tentative prices for its 1993 model mid-size sedans including the Dodge Intrepid $ 15,390 Eagle Vision ($17,387) and the Chrysler Concorde ($18341).
Chrysler Chairman Lee Iacocca poses next to the new Chrysler Concorde with the British Airways Concorde in the background, Monday, July 13, 1992 at New York's John F. Kennedy international airport. Mike Albans, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fullscreen
Lee Iacocca, with daughters Lia Iacocca, left, and Kathi Hentz, attend a special performance of the off-Broadway show "Steel Magnolias" theatre, New York, June 23, 1988. The show was one in a series of fundraising events to benefit the Iacocca foundation, established in 1985 in memory of Iacocca's late wife to fight diabetes.
Lee Iacocca, with daughters Lia Iacocca, left, and Kathi Hentz, attend a special performance of the off-Broadway show "Steel Magnolias" theatre, New York, June 23, 1988. The show was one in a series of fundraising events to benefit the Iacocca foundation, established in 1985 in memory of Iacocca's late wife to fight diabetes. Frankie Ziths, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fullscreen
New York Giants running back Ottis Anderson, the most valuable player of th Super Bowl, poses with his trophy belt after being named the Potamkin "Professional Athlete of the Year," in New York, Friday, March 22, 1991. Anderson was also presented a new Chrysler convertible by Victor Potamkin, left, and Chrysler chairman Lee Iacocca.
New York Giants running back Ottis Anderson, the most valuable player of theSuper Bowl, was presented a new Chrysler convertible March 22, 1991, by Victor Potamkin, left, and Chrysler chairman Lee Iacocca. BEBETO MATTHEWS, AP
Fullscreen
Chrysler Corp. Chairman Lee Iacocca, left, and Vice-chairman Gerald Greenwlad stand together in front of the company's logo prior to addressing Chrysler annual shareholders meeting on Thursday, May 18, 1989 in San Francisco. Drew applause the audience when he happily reported a profitable year that they funded $1.05 billion in net earnings.
Chrysler Corp. Chairman Lee Iacocca, left, and Vice-chairman Gerald Greenwald stand together in front of the company's logo prior to addressing Chrysler annual shareholders meeting on May 18, 1989, in San Francisco Paul Sakuma, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fullscreen
Chrysler Corporation Chairman Lee A. Iacocca sits in a 1990 Dodge Viper sports car as the ?Chrysler in the 90's six city tour makes a visit to New York, Wednesday, March 28, 1990. The promotion, which highlights Chrysler?s effort to overcome Japanese competition, moves next to Chicago and Los Angeles.
Chrysler Corp. Chairman Lee A. Iacocca sits in a 1990 Dodge Viper on March 28, 1990. Osamu Honda, AP
Fullscreen
Lee Iacocca, second from right, with the Ford Mustang. Undated, no other caption provided.
Lee Iacocca, second from right, with the Ford Mustang. Detroit News file
Fullscreen
Richard Gephardt and Lee Iacocca March 24 1988.
Richard Gephardt and Lee Iacocca, March 24, 1988. Detroit News Photo Archive
Fullscreen
Left to right, Gov. James Blanchard, Chrysler Chairman Lee Iacocca, Detroit Mayor Coleman Young and U.S. Senator Carl Levin break ground for the new Chrysler Jefferson North Assembly plant at Kercheval and Conner. May 31, 1989.
Gov. James Blanchard, left, Chrysler Chairman Lee Iacocca, Detroit Mayor Coleman Young and U.S. Sen. Carl Levin break ground for the new Chrysler Jefferson North Assembly plant on May 31, 1989. Michael S. Green / The Detroit N
Fullscreen
U.S. President Carter leans over to shake hands with Chrysler Chairman Lee Iacocca during signing ceremonies in the Cabinet room of the White House, Washington, Monday, Jan. 8, 1980 for legislation guaranteeing the Chrysler loan. Behind the two from left are: Rep. William Broomfield, R-Mich.; Rep. James Blanchard, D-Mich.; treasury secretary G. William Miller (barely seen;) Sen. Donald Riegel, D-Mich; President Carter; and, (far right) Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich. (AP Photo/Daugherty)
President Jimmy Carter leans over to shake hands with Chrysler Chairman Lee Iacocca during signing ceremonies in the Cabinet room of the White House, Washington, Jan. 8, 1980, for legislation guaranteeing the Chrysler loan.  Daugherty, AP
Fullscreen
President Ronald Reagan and Chrysler Corp. Chairman Lee Iacocca make a fast tour of the Chrysler assembly plant aboard a golf cart n Fenton. The President decided to make a trip after Chrysler announced that they will re-hire more than 3,000 workers by the end of the year. Undated photo.
President Ronald Reagan and Chrysler Corp. Chairman Lee Iacocca make a fast tour of the Chrysler assembly plant in Fenton aboard a golf cart. Barry Thumma, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    MORE:

    Howes: Auto exec defined his generation

    Remembrances: Leaders recall Iacocca's life, work

    1946 — Went to work at Ford Motor Co. as an engineer. A year later, he moved into sales.

    1956 — Iacocca married his longtime girlfriend, the former Mary McCleary, who had been a receptionist at Ford’s office in Philadelphia. They moved to Bloomfield Hills and had two daughters, Kathryn Lisa Hentz and Lia Antoinette Nagy.

    1960 — At the age of 36, Ford named Iacocca as the general manager to its flagship division.

    1964 — Ford introduced at the World's Fair in New York the Mustang, which Iacocca helped produce. The Dearborn automaker sold more than 400,000 during the first model year.

    1970 — Iacocca became president of Ford.

    1978 — Chairman Henry Ford II demands Iacocca's resignation July 13 after a falling out. Iacocca's last day on the payroll was Oct. 15, his 54th birthday, after 32 years at the company. Two weeks later, Chrysler Corp. Chairman John Riccardo courted Iacocca to be the company's president and chief operating officer as the automaker reported a quarterly loss of $160 million ($628 million today), its largest at the time.

    1979 — Iacocca ascended to CEO and chairman of Chrysler.

    1980 — A deal is brokered with Congress and President Jimmy Carter for $1.5 billion ($4.7 billion today) in federal loan guarantees to save Chrysler.

    1983 — Chrysler finished repaying seven years ahead of time the $1.2 billion in federal loans it used. The automaker also introduced the first U.S.-produced minivan with the Plymouth Voyager and Dodge Caravan. Iacocca's wife died of diabetes complications the same year; he set up a charitable foundation in her honor to combat the disease.

    1984 — With Chrysler posting a $2.4 billion ($5.9 billion today) profit, Iacocca's autobiography soared to No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list weeks after its Oct. 15 release.

    1986 — Iaccoca married the former Peggy Johnson, who had worked with him at the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation that sought to restore the historic sites. They divorced a little less than a year later, and their marriage was annulled five years later.

    1987 — Chrysler acquired American Motors Corp. and with it, the iconic Jeep brand.

    1991 — Iacocca wedded the former Darrien Earle. This third marriage ended in divorce in 1994.

    1993 — Retired from Chrysler on Jan. 1 after 14 years there.

    1995 — Iacocca joined forces with billionaire Kirk Kerkorian to mount a takeover of Chrysler Corp. The attempt failed, souring the former CEO's relations with the company before later being repaired in 2005 when Iacocca returned to the airwaves as Chrysler's pitchman.

    2019 — Lee Iacocca died July 2 at the age of 94 from complications with Parkinson's disease.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/chrysler/2019/07/03/timeline-lee-iacoccas-death/1638228001/