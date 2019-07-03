Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca at a speaking engagement featuring then-Sen. John Kerry in June 2004 at San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif. (Photo: BEN MARGOT, AP)

Lee Iacocca died Tuesday at the age of 94. A timeline of his life:

1924 — Lido Anthony "Lee" Iacocca was born Oct. 15 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He was the second child of Italian immigrants Nicola Iacocca and the former Antoinette Perrotto.

1945 — Graduated with a degree in industrial engineering in 1945 from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He later earned a master’s degree in mechanical engineering through a fellowship at Princeton University.

1946 — Went to work at Ford Motor Co. as an engineer. A year later, he moved into sales.

1956 — Iacocca married his longtime girlfriend, the former Mary McCleary, who had been a receptionist at Ford’s office in Philadelphia. They moved to Bloomfield Hills and had two daughters, Kathryn Lisa Hentz and Lia Antoinette Nagy.

1960 — At the age of 36, Ford named Iacocca as the general manager to its flagship division.

1964 — Ford introduced at the World's Fair in New York the Mustang, which Iacocca helped produce. The Dearborn automaker sold more than 400,000 during the first model year.

1970 — Iacocca became president of Ford.

1978 — Chairman Henry Ford II demands Iacocca's resignation July 13 after a falling out. Iacocca's last day on the payroll was Oct. 15, his 54th birthday, after 32 years at the company. Two weeks later, Chrysler Corp. Chairman John Riccardo courted Iacocca to be the company's president and chief operating officer as the automaker reported a quarterly loss of $160 million ($628 million today), its largest at the time.

1979 — Iacocca ascended to CEO and chairman of Chrysler.

U.S. President Carter leans over to shake hands with Chrysler Chairman Lee Iacocca during signing ceremonies in the Cabinet room of the White House, Washington, Monday, Jan. 8, 1980 for legislation guaranteeing the Chrysler loan. (Photo: Daugherty, AP)

1980 — A deal is brokered with Congress and President Jimmy Carter for $1.5 billion ($4.7 billion today) in federal loan guarantees to save Chrysler.

1983 — Chrysler finished repaying seven years ahead of time the $1.2 billion in federal loans it used. The automaker also introduced the first U.S.-produced minivan with the Plymouth Voyager and Dodge Caravan. Iacocca's wife died of diabetes complications the same year; he set up a charitable foundation in her honor to combat the disease.

1984 — With Chrysler posting a $2.4 billion ($5.9 billion today) profit, Iacocca's autobiography soared to No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list weeks after its Oct. 15 release.

President Ronald Reagan and Chrysler Corp. Chairman Lee Iacocca make a fast tour of the Chrysler assembly plant aboard a golf cart n Fenton. The president decided to make a trip after Chrysler announced that they would re-hire more than 3,000 workers. Undated photo. (Photo: Barry Thumma, AP)

1986 — Iaccoca married the former Peggy Johnson, who had worked with him at the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation that sought to restore the historic sites. They divorced a little less than a year later, and their marriage was annulled five years later.

1987 — Chrysler acquired American Motors Corp. and with it, the iconic Jeep brand.

Left to right, Gov. James Blanchard, Chrysler Chairman Lee Iacocca, Detroit Mayor Coleman Young and U.S. Senator Carl Levin break ground for the new Chrysler Jefferson North Assembly plant at Kercheval and Conner. May 31, 1989. (Photo: Michael S. Green / The Detroit N)

1991 — Iacocca wedded the former Darrien Earle. This third marriage ended in divorce in 1994.

Chrysler Chairman Lee Iacocca poses next to the new Chrysler Concorde with the British Airways Concorde in the background, Monday, July 13, 1992 at New York's John F. Kennedy international airport. Chrysler announced tentative prices for its 1993 model mid-size sedans including the Dodge Intrepid $ 15,390 Eagle Vision ($17,387) and the Chrysler Concorde ($18341). (Photo: Mike Albans, ASSOCIATED PRESS)

1993 — Retired from Chrysler on Jan. 1 after 14 years there.

1995 — Iacocca joined forces with billionaire Kirk Kerkorian to mount a takeover of Chrysler Corp. The attempt failed, souring the former CEO's relations with the company before later being repaired in 2005 when Iacocca returned to the airwaves as Chrysler's pitchman.

2019 — Lee Iacocca died July 2 at the age of 94 from complications with Parkinson's disease.

