Mustang to minivan: A timeline of Lee Iacocca's life
Lee Iacocca died Tuesday at the age of 94. A timeline of his life:
1924 — Lido Anthony "Lee" Iacocca was born Oct. 15 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He was the second child of Italian immigrants Nicola Iacocca and the former Antoinette Perrotto.
1945 — Graduated with a degree in industrial engineering in 1945 from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He later earned a master’s degree in mechanical engineering through a fellowship at Princeton University.
1946 — Went to work at Ford Motor Co. as an engineer. A year later, he moved into sales.
1956 — Iacocca married his longtime girlfriend, the former Mary McCleary, who had been a receptionist at Ford’s office in Philadelphia. They moved to Bloomfield Hills and had two daughters, Kathryn Lisa Hentz and Lia Antoinette Nagy.
1960 — At the age of 36, Ford named Iacocca as the general manager to its flagship division.
1964 — Ford introduced at the World's Fair in New York the Mustang, which Iacocca helped produce. The Dearborn automaker sold more than 400,000 during the first model year.
1970 — Iacocca became president of Ford.
1978 — Chairman Henry Ford II demands Iacocca's resignation July 13 after a falling out. Iacocca's last day on the payroll was Oct. 15, his 54th birthday, after 32 years at the company. Two weeks later, Chrysler Corp. Chairman John Riccardo courted Iacocca to be the company's president and chief operating officer as the automaker reported a quarterly loss of $160 million ($628 million today), its largest at the time.
1979 — Iacocca ascended to CEO and chairman of Chrysler.
1980 — A deal is brokered with Congress and President Jimmy Carter for $1.5 billion ($4.7 billion today) in federal loan guarantees to save Chrysler.
1983 — Chrysler finished repaying seven years ahead of time the $1.2 billion in federal loans it used. The automaker also introduced the first U.S.-produced minivan with the Plymouth Voyager and Dodge Caravan. Iacocca's wife died of diabetes complications the same year; he set up a charitable foundation in her honor to combat the disease.
1984 — With Chrysler posting a $2.4 billion ($5.9 billion today) profit, Iacocca's autobiography soared to No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list weeks after its Oct. 15 release.
1986 — Iaccoca married the former Peggy Johnson, who had worked with him at the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation that sought to restore the historic sites. They divorced a little less than a year later, and their marriage was annulled five years later.
1987 — Chrysler acquired American Motors Corp. and with it, the iconic Jeep brand.
1991 — Iacocca wedded the former Darrien Earle. This third marriage ended in divorce in 1994.
1993 — Retired from Chrysler on Jan. 1 after 14 years there.
1995 — Iacocca joined forces with billionaire Kirk Kerkorian to mount a takeover of Chrysler Corp. The attempt failed, souring the former CEO's relations with the company before later being repaired in 2005 when Iacocca returned to the airwaves as Chrysler's pitchman.
2019 — Lee Iacocca died July 2 at the age of 94 from complications with Parkinson's disease.
