Pickup sales fueled a 14% year-over-year increase in profit for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV for the second quarter, which was its best on record for North America.

Launches of the new Ram heavy-duty pickup and continued sales of the new and older model Ram 1500 brought the Italian-American automaker's U.S. large-pickup market share to nearly 28%, the company said Wednesday. The launch of the Jeep Gladiator also exceeded expectations, earning a 7.7% share of the U.S. segment in June.

Pickup sales drove Fiat Chrysler profits in the second quarter. (Photo: FCA)

"Robust demand for our new products, along with steps we've taken to exert discipline across all of our businesses, have generated the momentum to achieve our full-year 2019 guidance," FCA CEO Mike Manley said in a statement.

The higher-than-expected earnings sent shares up nearly 5% in pre-market trading Wednesday.

More than a year now since CEO Mike Manley took FCA's helm days ahead of the unexpected death of his predecessor, Sergio Marchionne, the Italian-American automaker, however, still is looking to get a greater foothold in China, turnaround its European business and keep the cash flowing from North America to make progress on electrification and self-driving technology.

FCA booked a $884 million (793 million euro) profit in the second quarter of the year. The Ram pickup trucks were the only FCA brand to post a sales increase (28%) over the first half of the year. Light-duty trucks, including the new Jeep Gladiator, accounted for nearly 92% of sales in the second quarter, according to auto resource website Edmunds.com, which raised average transaction prices more than 8% year over year.

The Ram pickup maintained its spot as the No. 2-selling truck in the United States in the second quarter after surpassing the Chevrolet Silverado in the first three months of the year, though it still trails the Ford F-Series.

Meanwhile, high inventory levels, trade hostilities and decreasing global auto demands will make for greater challenges with investments in future technology and negotiations currently ongoing with the United Automobile Workers.

"It's not all good news for FCA, as inventory levels are higher than they should be," Jeremy Acevedo, senior manager of insights at Edmunds, said in a statement ahead of earnings. "FCA is getting away with not spending as much on incentives right now thanks to strong new truck sales, but as we progress further into the year they're really going to need to step it up in order to start moving everything else off dealer lots."

The automaker reported $29.8 billion (26.7 billion euro) in revenue for April, May and June. Its second-quarter results were down 3% from the same period of 2018.

FCA also reported $1.7 billion (1.5 billion euro) in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, a slight decrease from a year ago.

Adjusted diluting earnings per share were 56 cents (50 euro), up 14% from the second quarter of 2018. Industrial cash flow was down 50% to 840 million (754 million euro).

The earnings comes after FCA revoked its offer last month to merge with French automaker Renault SA over political challenges. Although the automakers' executives have said they hope to resume talks, the deal appears dead for now.

"Well, we have no talks any longer with FCA," Renault CEO Thierry Bolloré said during an earnings call Friday. "And that's a pity because the fundamentals of the quality of the deal for us are still totally vivid."

FCA posted a 8.9% pre-tax margin, up from 8% a year ago, in North America with $1.7 billion (1.6 billion euros) earned. The automaker's U.S. vehicle shipments fell 12%.

The company earned $25 million (22 million euros) before taxes in Europe.

FCA lost $13 million (12 million euros) in Asia in the second quarter. It restructured its decade-old joint venture with China's Guangzhou Automobile Group in April to "more rapidly respond to changes in the Chinese market."

Latin America had earnings of $122 million (110 million euros). The Maserati luxury sports-car brand lost $133 million (119 million euros).

Crosstown rival Ford Motor Co. reported a week ago its profits missing Wall Street expectations, sliding 86% in the second quarter to $148 million. General Motors Co. releases its earnings Thursday.

